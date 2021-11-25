Trendsmatic System Indie Plus



Trendsmatic System Indie is an indicator that gives in-depth analysis of market trending on any currency pair as displayed

in the MT4's Market watch. It actually shows the states of the current candles and the trending positions on all higher

time-frames for a long term price trending movements.



This can give a trader a stupendous profits on a long term single trade with long stride trend movements in a specific

direction. It saves the trader some hassles of analyzing the markets one each currency pairs, navigating through all higher

time frames one by one, we all know it can be strenuous for anyone to do that on a regular basis!



It shows actual direction of the trend for any currency pairs it displayed. It can display up to 30 currency pairs at a go.

Ranging from H1, H4, D1, Wk and Monthly time frames, all of their trend directions is clearly shown without stress. It also

includes the current candles state (Buy or sell candle) for all the higher time frames.



All of the above give the trader, the total and complete needed information of what each currency pair has done, is doing and

what it may most likely do in the nearest future. Trend will always pay you handsomely if you got its direction right.



Features:



1. Two types of alert systems: Mobile phone push notification and Pop-up alerts systems for trades signal alerts. The duration for

the alert systems interval can be set to avoid too much disturbance when it is giving off sounds.



2. It has Support and Resistance levels coded into it in order to help the trader avoid unprofitable trades when the price approached

or is approaching any of the levels. One of the two things that will undoubtedly happen when the price approaches any of these levels

is that, either the price breaks through the level to continue its previous movements or bounce back to where it is coming from. This

can be enabled or disabled from showing on the chart. It also has alerts system that can be enabled or disabled as well.



3. It has no favorite time frame to stay. It can be installed on any time frame.



4. It has Symbol and time-frame changer to enable trader navigates through the currency pairs and time frames easily without leaving

the chart window and with enough space on the chart too see what the price and other elements on the chart is doing.



5. The trader can set the limit amount of spread to show in conjunction trade alerts. This will enable the trader to pay attention to

what the currency spread is currently to avoid paying huge spread on a particular currency pair during the market volatility.



6. It also has session/candle clock shown on the chart, it can be enabled or disabled.



These are the features and functions of this great indicator. As you buy and use this indicator, I'm sure you will testify to all the

facts stated here to be true. Wishing you the best of favor.



Cheers.

