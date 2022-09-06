AIS Basic Window Functions

This script is designed to evaluate weights in various window functions. An indicator built on these window functions can be downloaded at https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/72160

Input parameters:

iPeriod – indicator period. iPeriod >= 2

iCenter is the index of the reference where the center of the window function will be located. By default, this parameter is 0 - the center of the window coincides with the center of the indicator. With 1 <= iCenter <= iPeriod, the center of the window function will be shifted, as a result of which some characteristics of the indicator will change. In Figure 1, you can see how the choice of the center affects the window function and the display of the indicator. This parameter can be changed in increments of 0.5.

Histogram width - the width of the histogram.

Histogram color - color of the histogram.

Show duration - display duration.

Screenshot - when this option is enabled, a picture is saved in the Files folder.

Some window functions use additional parameters - ParameterA and ParameterB. They affect the window weights. Because of this, the characteristics of the indicator change. The table shows the window functions and the limits for changing parameters if they are used. Window

Parameter A

Parameter B

Bartlett - Hann window





Blackman window





Blackman window exact





Blackman – Harris window





Blackman – Harris window approx.





Blackman – Harris window corr.





Blackman - Harris window opt.





Blackman – Harris window ref.





Blackman - Nuttall window





Bohman window





Cauchy window

0 <= ParameterA



Connes window

1 < = ParameterA



Cosine gen. window 1st

0 <= ParameterA <= 100



Cosine gen. window 2nd

0 <= ParameterA <= 100



Dolph - Chebyshev window

0 <= ParameterA



Flat Top window





Flat Top window approx.





Gauss window

1 < = ParameterA <= 2*iPeriod



Gauss window approx.

1 < = ParameterA <= 2*(iPeriod+1)



Gauss window conf.

1 < = ParameterA <= 2*(iPeriod+1)



Gauss window gen.

1 < = ParameterA <= 2*iPeriod

0 <= ParameterB

Hamming window





Hamming window opt.





Hann window





Hann double window





Hann - Poisson window

0 <= ParameterA



Hyperbolic tangent window

0 <= ParameterA

0 <= ParameterB

Kaiser window

0 <= ParameterA



Kaiser - Bessel window

0 <= ParameterA



Kaiser – Bessel window approx.





Karre window





Lanczos window





Lanczos kernel window

1 <= ParameterA



Log window

1 <= ParameterA



Logistic window





Modified cosine window





Nuttall's window





Parzen window





Planck - Bessel window

0 < = ParameterA <= iPeriod/2

0 <= ParameterB

Plank-taper window

0 < = ParameterA <= iPeriod/2



Poisson window

0 <= ParameterA



Rectangular window





Rife – Vincent 3rd window





Rife – Vincent 4th window





Silverman window

1 <= ParameterA



Sinusoidal windows

0 <= ParameterA



Smoothed rectangular window

0 < = ParameterA <= iPeriod/2



Stepped window

0 <= ParameterA



Triangular window

0 < = ParameterA



Tukey window

0 < = ParameterA <= iPeriod/2



Welch window

1 <= ParameterA









