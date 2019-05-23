AIS Money Management

The script is based on the simulation of trade transactions using a random number generator. This allows you to get completely different results, even with the same input parameters. When you run the script, a dialog box opens in which you can set the desired values ​​for external variables.

In the Trading options block, the basic parameters that are necessary for trading modeling are defined.

Start Balance - sets the initial size of the trade balance.

- sets the initial size of the trade balance. Number Trade - sets the number of trade transactions that will be modeled when the script is running. In order to get more or less significant results, it is necessary that this parameter be greater than 30.

- sets the number of trade transactions that will be modeled when the script is running. In order to get more or less significant results, it is necessary that this parameter be greater than 30. Probability Winning - the probability of a winning trade. Indicated as a percentage, valid value from 1 to 99.

- the probability of a winning trade. Indicated as a percentage, valid value from 1 to 99. Min. StopLoss - indicates the minimum StopLoss value in points, which will be used when modeling trading operations.

- indicates the minimum StopLoss value in points, which will be used when modeling trading operations. Max. StopLoss - sets the maximum value of StopLoss in points.

- sets the maximum value of StopLoss in points. Positive Win. - this variable establishes the amendment, with the help of which a positive expectation is obtained in the simulated transaction.

The job of the script is to do the following. First, the expected probability of a winning trade is calculated - PW. After that, randomly set the value of StopLoss, which will be used in this transaction. Considering that the expected payoff should be positive, the TakeProfit size is calculated. Taking into account the pip value, the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels are converted to the values ​​of possible profit and loss - Profit and Loss. In conclusion, the result of the transaction is determined - the win (“1”) or loss (“-1”). All data is stored in the SpecificationsTrade.csv file in the last line of which indicates the total amount of winnings in this series of transactions.

The resulting transaction values ​​are transferred to the Money management systems block, where you can select the money management systems of interest.