Spread Data tool will display current spread and average spread.

It will record spread for every hour (from 0 to 23) and can give better data about your broker spread.

Run it for 2 days or more to get better spread data.

Every spread smaller than MinSpread will be recorded as MinSpread

Every spread larger than MaxSpread will be recorded as MaxSpread

It help to decide what spread to be used when do backtest, EA spread settings, EA that trade in specific time interval, especially for scalping EA that is spread sensitive.

When stoped, the spread data will be saved as .csv files in folder ".../MQL4/Files".

Hope it will help to analyze spread in better way.

Enjoy!