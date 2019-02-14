Spread Data

4.5

Spread Data tool will display current spread and average spread.

It will record spread for every hour (from 0 to 23) and can give better data about your broker spread.

Run it for 2 days or more to get better spread data.

  • Every spread smaller than MinSpread will be recorded as MinSpread
  • Every spread larger than MaxSpread will be recorded as MaxSpread

It help to decide what spread to be used when do backtest, EA spread settings, EA that trade in specific time interval, especially for scalping EA that is spread sensitive.

When stoped, the spread data will be saved as .csv files in folder ".../MQL4/Files".

Hope it will help to analyze spread in better way.

Enjoy!

Reviews 4
glengrant000
46
glengrant000 2021.08.29 09:45 
 

very usefull, thanks!

Jason Gillies
24
Jason Gillies 2023.11.17 00:01 
 

Nice app. Was very handy for me. Thank you.

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Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Smart Trendline Order
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Kruger is a night scalper trading system for trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD. It is based on   Moving Average and Candlestick Pattern   to open trade. Every trade using stop loss and take profit. Kruger does not use any dangerous money management such as martingale, or grid so it can be used with minimum deposit as low as $100. The backtest result from 2015-January,2021 is showing a stable performance. Please see the screenshot below or please do backtest the EA. (Note : Past performance does not gua
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4
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Kruger MT5
Harry Gunadi Permana
Experts
Kruger is a night scalper trading system for trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD. It is based on   Moving Average and Candlestick Pattern   to open trade. Every trade using stop loss and take profit. Kruger does not use any dangerous money management such as martingale, or grid so it can be used with minimum deposit as low as $100. The backtest result from 2015-January,2021 is showing a stable performance. Please see the screenshot below or please do backtest the EA. (Note : Past performance does not gua
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Jason Gillies
24
Jason Gillies 2023.11.17 00:01 
 

Nice app. Was very handy for me. Thank you.

Vadim Leontev
372
Vadim Leontev 2022.02.21 08:33 
 

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Harry Gunadi Permana
1931
Reply from developer Harry Gunadi Permana 2022.02.21 12:25
Thank you for your review!
glengrant000
46
glengrant000 2021.08.29 09:45 
 

very usefull, thanks!

Harry Gunadi Permana
1931
Reply from developer Harry Gunadi Permana 2021.09.28 17:13
Thank you for your review!
bdgid
65
bdgid 2019.02.28 13:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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