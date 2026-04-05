Bacheha
- Indicators
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Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
I present to your attention my new Bacheha indicator. Which generates signals based on the calculation of a complex algorithm. This indicator displays signals in the form of arrows on the price chart. Signals are displayed only on a fully formed candlestick. After being displayed, the signal is not redrawn.
Volatility is taken into account when calculating values. It can be used to identify overbought or oversold zones in the market. Reaching such levels indicates that the market may soon reverse, but does not give a signal, since in a strong trend the market may be overbought or oversold for a long time.