Account Info Manager MT4
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 17 January 2025
- Activations: 20
Account Info Manager (AIM) is a utility designed to view information on the results of the work of advisors on a trading account. The utility can group orders by their magics or comments, thereby making it possible to analyze separately the results of the work of each Expert Advisor that traded on the account. Using this utility, you can view information on the number of orders opened by the advisor, percentage of winning orders, profit value, profit factor, average order size, maximum drawdown value (drawdown is determined by balance), best and worst order, etc. You can also see the results of the advisor's work for each currency pair separately. All information can be saved to a .csv file, which can be opened in Excel for further processing.
MT5 version of the utility
|The utility does not work in the strategy tester. Before using the utility, I recommend watching the tutorial video.
An excellent product that gives key stats for the past trades .I was looking for a good Account Info product and this seemed to fit the bill very bell. Also Nina promptly responds all queries and is very supportive.