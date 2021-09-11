Account Info Manager MT5

Account Info Manager (AIM) is a utility designed to view information on the results of the work of advisors on a trading account. The utility can group orders by their magics or comments, thereby making it possible to analyze separately the results of the work of each Expert Advisor that traded on the account. Using this utility, you can view information on the number of orders opened by the advisor, percentage of winning orders, profit value, profit factor, average order size, maximum drawdown value (drawdown is determined by balance), best and worst order, etc. You can also see the results of the advisor's work for each currency pair separately. All information can be saved to a .csv file, which can be opened in Excel for further processing.



