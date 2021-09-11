Account Info Manager MT5

5

Account Info Manager (AIM) is a utility designed to view information on the results of the work of advisors on a trading account. The utility can group orders by their magics or comments, thereby making it possible to analyze separately the results of the work of each Expert Advisor that traded on the account. Using this utility, you can view information on the number of orders opened by the advisor, percentage of winning orders, profit value, profit factor, average order size, maximum drawdown value (drawdown is determined by balance), best and worst order, etc. You can also see the results of the advisor's work for each currency pair separately. All information can be saved to a .csv file, which can be opened in Excel for further processing.

MT4 version of the utility


The utility does not work in the strategy tester. Before using the utility, I recommend watching the tutorial video.



Reviews 5
happigo
59
happigo 2025.07.23 10:40 
 

I bought this nifty EA a while ago, and my experience is just like the other reviews you can see here. This is the best way, I've found to track activity over multiple accounts. Thank you, Nina.

MelexanMeta
231
MelexanMeta 2025.01.16 08:19 
 

Like someone else said, this tool is the perfect one, for tracking multiple EAs. Easy to use, very accurate and it works inside your MT4/MT5 running account, being handy at any time. For almost a year, this tool is been attached to all of many account terminals (and they're many) and it works fine with no issues.

Charles John Phillips
199
Charles John Phillips 2023.05.08 08:47 
 

If you trade using multiple Expert Advisors Account Info manager is just what is needed to keep track of which EA's are making money and which ones are not. I found the results to be completely accurate on Metatrader 5. The video explains the operation of Account Info Manager very well.

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Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
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Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
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The utility places a grid of pending orders. You can select the number of orders in the grid, the step between orders, multiplier for the order size, SL and TP levels and the magic number. If you use a   profit bucket , please note that it applies to all orders on the current currency pair with the current magic. If you want to use several grids with independent profit buckets at the same time, run several copies of the utility and specify different magics in the settings. MT5 version of the ut
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Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
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Utility for order reversal. Closes orders on the chart on which it is launched and opens orders with the opposite direction instead of them. Has a simple and intuitive graphical interface. It is also possible to automatically reverse newly opened orders. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74770 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
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This utility is a graphical shell for other Expert Advisors that do not have their own graphical shell or whose graphical shell you do not like. Just run the utility on a free chart of any currency pair, specify in the input parameters the "Magic Number" of the advisor to which you want to connect the utility, and a graphical shell will appear on the graph, containing information about the traded currency pairs, current positions and trading results of your advisor. If you like this utility, ta
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Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
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The EA is based on artificial intelligence that you can train to trade using eight standard indicators. The EA is very flexible - all training and trading parameters used in the EA are available to the user. The EA has a news filter to reduce the risk of high currency fluctuations when big news is released, virtual stop loss and take profit levels allow you to hide these values ​​from your broker, high spread and slippage filters allow you to avoid losses when opening orders. During the first pa
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The utility opens an order in the opposite direction from already open positions on the currency pair on which it is launched, creating a lock of orders. The utility has a simple interface and is easy to use. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78126 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
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The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make i
TradesOnChart MT4
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The utility displays in a convenient form the historical trades made on the account. You can filter trades by magic or comcent, display only profitable or losing trades, and only buy or sell trades. Using this utility, you can see trade entry and exit points, stop loss and take profit levels, trade profit, magic number and comment, order ticket and order size - you only need to run the utility on the chart of the currency pair you want information on get and customize the input parameters. MT5
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Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
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The EA is based on artificial intelligence that you can train to trade using eight standard indicators. The EA is very flexible - all training and trading parameters used in the EA are available to the user. The EA has a news filter to reduce the risk of high currency fluctuations when big news is released, virtual stop loss and take profit levels allow you to hide these values ​​from your broker, high spread and slippage filters allow you to avoid losses when opening orders. During the first pa
Deposit defender MT5
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The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make i
TradesOnChart MT5
Nina Yermolenko
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The utility displays in a convenient form the historical trades made on the account. You can filter trades by magic or comcent, display only profitable or losing trades, and only buy or sell trades. Using this utility, you can see trade entry and exit points, stop loss and take profit levels, trade profit, magic number and comment, order ticket and order size - you only need to run the utility on the chart of the currency pair you want information on get and customize the input parameters. MT4
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happigo
59
happigo 2025.07.23 10:40 
 

I bought this nifty EA a while ago, and my experience is just like the other reviews you can see here. This is the best way, I've found to track activity over multiple accounts. Thank you, Nina.

MelexanMeta
231
MelexanMeta 2025.01.16 08:19 
 

Like someone else said, this tool is the perfect one, for tracking multiple EAs. Easy to use, very accurate and it works inside your MT4/MT5 running account, being handy at any time. For almost a year, this tool is been attached to all of many account terminals (and they're many) and it works fine with no issues.

Charles John Phillips
199
Charles John Phillips 2023.05.08 08:47 
 

If you trade using multiple Expert Advisors Account Info manager is just what is needed to keep track of which EA's are making money and which ones are not. I found the results to be completely accurate on Metatrader 5. The video explains the operation of Account Info Manager very well.

Reynor Buenaflor
1117
Reynor Buenaflor 2022.10.06 00:23 
 

I give 1 star review because the ea only gives the profit of ea from the time it was used to present. There is no way to check the profit for the week, for the month, for the year. There is no way to set the start date to end date of trades. If the author will add this feature, I will update my review to 5 star.

OCt 6, 2022: Updated to 5 star. Thank you Nina for the new update.

lostsergio
214
lostsergio 2022.05.19 19:34 
 

Product has a lot of potential to evaluate the performance of the different EAs that may be running in the same account at the same time. Nina is also very responsive to solve potential issues in the short time and to release new updates of the product.

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