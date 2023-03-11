Deposit defender MT5

The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make it impossible to open new orders by Expert Advisors running on the terminal. Thus, you can always keep a certain level of funds on your deposit. It is better to set the equity or free margin in descending order for each subsequent level (see screenshot). If you want any level not to apply, set the equity and free margin to zero (or set "Order size percent to close" to zero).

MT4 version of the utility - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78876