Brainstorm MT5

The EA is based on artificial intelligence that you can train to trade using eight standard indicators. The EA is very flexible - all training and trading parameters used in the EA are available to the user. The EA has a news filter to reduce the risk of high currency fluctuations when big news is released, virtual stop loss and take profit levels allow you to hide these values ​​from your broker, high spread and slippage filters allow you to avoid losses when opening orders. During the first pass in the tester, the EA learns from its own mistakes, using several standard indicators selected by the user for trading. In the following passes, you can evaluate the training result. You can read more about EA training and testing in the detailed instructions. Artificial intelligence can be trained to trade standard currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, gold and even stocks. Recommended timeframes are M30, H1, H4. Before purchasing, I advise you to read the detailed instructions for using the adviser.





Detailed instruction - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748004

Monitoring - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1405492



