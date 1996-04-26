The Spurts trend indicator is used to determine the strength and direction of a trend and to find price reversal points.





The trend can be ascending (bullish) and decreasing (bearish). In most cases, the trend grows for a long time and falls sharply, but there are exceptions in everything. The price movement can be influenced by economic and political news. A trend is a stable direction of price movement. To find it, the indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement.





You must use the indicator as an additional one, that is, you need to use this indicator, for example, for a perfect display of price movements! The Spurts indicator is used in the forex markets. The indicator was created in order to display the trend in a visual form. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is trend.