Trade Panel and Risk Manager by FundedOps MT4

Trade Panel and Risk Manager by FundedOps is a professional on-chart control panel that puts fast, precise, rule-based trade execution and management one click away. Built for discretionary and funded/prop traders who want tight control over risk on every trade — without the manual lot math, the scattered shortcuts, or the missed management steps.

It works across all markets — forex, indices, metals, commodities and crypto — on any timeframe and any broker.

This is a manual trading tool. It executes only what you click — it does not auto-trade.

WHY TRADERS USE IT
• Size every position to an exact risk in one click — no spreadsheet, no mental math
• Plan trades visually on the chart before you commit
• Automate the repetitive management — break-even, partial profits, trailing — on your own rules
• Stay inside daily loss limits with a built-in monitor (ideal for funded accounts)
• Execute, close, and reverse faster than the standard order window allows

PRECISE POSITION SIZING
• Three sizing modes: percent of account, fixed money risk, or fixed lots
• Risk from Equity or Balance, with commission factored in
• Lot size calculated automatically from your stop distance
• On-the-fly Risk% and SL-pips overrides from the panel (INPUT RISK / INPUT PIPS)

VISUAL TRADE PLANNING — ORDER PREP
• Drag TP and SL lines directly on the chart
• Live read-out per line: pips, profit/loss in account currency, % of account, risk:reward, and calculated lot size
• Market or Pending mode with automatic Stop/Limit detection from where you place the entry
• LOCK PRICE trails the whole setup with the market
• SWITCH flips Buy/Sell instantly while preserving your pip distances
• ENTER executes the prepared trade

ONE-CLICK EXECUTION
• OPEN TRADE — market or pending, sized to your risk
• Multiple entries per signal with optional split-risk across them
• DOUBLE ORDER — duplicate open positions sized to current risk
• Instant Buy / Instant Sell (assignable to FN buttons)

AUTOMATED TRADE MANAGEMENT (on your terms)
• AUTO BE — automatic break-even with a draggable trigger line per position; optional risk:reward re-target; trigger on chart price or include spread
• PARTIAL TP — multi-level take-profit from draggable lines (set any distances, e.g. 15,30,50); close a chosen % at each level; optional move-to-break-even and RR re-target on hit
• PARTIAL SL — scale out of a position with an RR re-target
• SL @ entry (break-even); SL in profit (fixed pips or previous High/Low trail)
• TARGET @default / @1:x — set take-profit by risk:reward in one click
• Configurable alerts on Partial TP, Partial SL and Auto BE

ONE-CLICK CLOSING AND REVERSAL
• CLOSE FULL / HALF / CUSTOM %
• Close all trades in profit, or all trades in loss
• REVERSE open positions
• DELETE all pending orders

3 CONFIGURABLE FN BUTTONS
Map the FN, FN1 and FN2 buttons to the actions you use most: trail to previous High/Low, Partial SL, Instant Buy, Instant Sell, Reverse, SL at 1:1, reset planning lines, close all in profit, close all in loss, or delete pending orders.

BUILT-IN RISK DISCIPLINE
• Daily Trading Limits window: trades per day, cumulative loss %, max single-trade loss %, and live day P&L — each shown against your own limits and color-coded as you approach them
• On-chart pip and PnL counter (per position and combined total; current symbol or all symbols)
• Live info strip under the panel: Risk, Pips, Lots, Direction, Risk:Reward
• Designed with funded-account and prop-firm rules in mind

MADE FOR DAILY USE
• Draggable, scalable (SZ +/-) and minimizable panel
• Two color themes; lockable layout (NUM) to prevent mis-clicks
• Crisp 2x supersampled rendering
• Settings and toggles persist across timeframe changes

BROKER-SAFE BY DESIGN
• Automatically respects the broker's minimum stop distance (stops level)
• Checks trading permissions and warns if AutoTrading is off
• Broker-agnostic pip detection; input validation on startup
• Safe to run on multiple charts at once

COMPATIBILITY
• MetaTrader 4 — hedging accounts
• Any symbol and any timeframe
• A MetaTrader 5 version is available as a separate product

GETTING STARTED
• Attach the panel to any chart and enable AutoTrading
• Set your risk mode and value in the inputs (or use INPUT RISK on the panel)
• Click ORDER PREP, drag your TP/SL, then ENTER — or use OPEN TRADE for instant entries

Every feature is configurable through the inputs — magic number, comment, slippage, commission, risk:reward values, partial-TP distances, alerts, colors, daily limits, and more.

Questions or feature requests? Leave a comment or send me a message — I respond quickly. If anything does not behave as expected on your broker, let me know and I will help.

Tags: Trade Panel, Trade Manager, Trading Panel, Risk Manager, Position Size Calculator, Lot Size Calculator, Risk Management, Money Management, Manual Trading, Trade Assistant, Order Management, Partial Close, Partial Take Profit, Break Even, Auto Break Even, Risk Reward, One Click Trading, Close All, Reverse Position, Daily Loss Limit, Prop Firm, Funded Account, Pip Counter

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A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Trade Panel and Risk Manager by FundedOps MT5
Nerijus Momkus
Utilities
Trade Panel and Risk Manager by FundedOps is a professional on-chart control panel that puts fast, precise, rule-based trade execution and management one click away. Built for discretionary and funded/prop traders who want tight control over risk on every trade — without the manual lot math, the scattered shortcuts, or the missed management steps. It works across all markets — forex, indices, metals, commodities and crypto — on any timeframe, and on both netting and hedging accounts. This is
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Autthaset Suriyanyong
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Autthaset Suriyanyong 2026.07.08 04:14 
 

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Gabri171
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