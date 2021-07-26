The Runner Expert Advisor

This expert is best when running on GBPUSD M30 and is designed to give consistent mid/long term revenues. It doesn't use any dangerous strategies as martingale or grid trading.

All orders are protected by a stoploss and the money management feature allows to protect the account balance. This expert also includes a 

time management system to target best times to trade. This EA is not a scalper and will be less affected by slippages and spreads from brokers. It will trade less

than a scalper but will bring more profits per trade on the long run. The positions are held generally for less than 12 hours with a mean holding time of 5.5 hours.

In a 10 years backtesting the account balance grows around 130x from the initial balance at 5% Risk. Other pairs and perhaps timeframes will be tested and added soon.


Beginning at version 2.00, dynamic SL and trailing parameters can be calculated using the ATR. Push notifications and adaptative trailing using ATR are also implemented at this revision.


The default configuration (for GBPUSD-M30) is using 2.5% Risk and is giving around 14x return over the 10 last years backtesting with 6% maximal DD. 


Supported pair: GBPUSD at M30.

Other pairs are under tests and will be added very soon.

MT5 version here: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67836?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+New+Rating004


Documentation and set files here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/poido2020/blog


PARAMETERS:

magic:                                        Default magic number for this EA

Maximum Spread Allowed:           Maximum spread for which a position will be allowed to be opened (this status is displayed on the info panel).


MONEY MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

Money Management using Risk%: If true, the value of "LotSize or Risk%" will use the percentage of risk from  the total free equity to open a position and calculated using the SL value.

                                                 If false the value of "LotSize or Risk%" will be used as the value of the fixed LotSize for each transaction.

LotSize or Risk%:                        Fixed LotSize or Risk% to be used. LotSize value if the previous parameter MMUR=false and Risk% value if MMUR parameter=true.

use Stoploss:                             True if we want to use a stoploss, false otherwise (see next parameter).

stoploss level:                           stoploss level in pips to use for each transaction.

Initial profit level:                     Take Profit level to be used. This is not the only way a position can be closed. If using close on opposite signals (see below), a position can be closed if a signal going in 

                                                 the opposite trend of the trade is detected.

TRAILING MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

Use standard traling:                 Use (true) or not (false) a trailing stop strategy (see the following 2 parameters).

trailing stop trigger:                  Level in pips from the entry price for which the trailing stop strategy will be triggered and begin to work.

trailing step:                             Steps in pips for the trailing stop strategy. By example, if the trailing stop trigger is set at 40.0 pips and the trailing step is set at 20.0 pips, if we entered

                                                in a long position at 1.00000, the trailing will start when the bid will be at 1.00400 and then the SL will be set at 1.00200 (step). From there, if the bid

                                                reach 1.00600, then the SL will be set at 1.00400 and so on. We will follow the same principles for the short positions.

Use BreakEven mode:               Set to true to use the Breakeven mode or false to don't use this mode (see next parameter).

Breakeven protection level:      Value in pips for the Breakeven protection. When used, this strategy will be triggered when will we reached the corresponding pips from the entry price.

                                               A SL will be set at half of the value of the breakeven value. By example if we use this protection with a value of 18.0 pips, if a long position is opened 

                                               at 1.00000, then if the bid reach 1.00180, then a SL will be set at 1.00090. This will protect positions before they reach the stoploss value. the same principles

                                               are applied for short positions.

Close on opposite signal:         An opened position will be closed if a signal for the opposite trend is detected.


TIME MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS (GMT)

See manual for settings descriptions about this section


SIGNALS MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

See manual for settings descriptions about this section






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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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The Runner Expert Adviser
Dominic Poirier
Experts
This expert is best when running on GBPUSD M30 and is designed to give consistent mid/long term revenues. It doesn't use any dangerous strategies as martingale or grid trading. All orders are protected by a stoploss and the money management feature allows to protect the account balance. This expert also includes a sophisticated time management system to target best times to trade. This EA is not a scalper and will be less affected by slippages and spreads from brokers. It will trade less than a
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