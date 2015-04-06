Quantum Crown EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
Special Introductory Offer Available For Early Users
Quantum Crown EA is currently available at a special launch price for a limited period. Early adopters can access the system before future pricing adjustments.
Quantum Crown EA 30M
Advanced Recovery Trading System For MT4
Quantum Crown EA is an automated trading system developed for traders seeking intelligent position management and adaptive recovery technology in the gold market.
Designed around a structured recovery framework, Quantum Crown EA continuously monitors market conditions and dynamically manages trade sequences according to predefined trading rules.
Key Features
✔ Adaptive Recovery Engine
Built to manage market fluctuations through intelligent position management.
✔ Dynamic Market Response
Automatically reacts to changing market conditions without manual intervention.
✔ Professional Risk Management
Multiple configurable risk settings allow traders to tailor the system to their own trading style.
✔ Fully Automated Trading
After setup, the EA operates automatically according to its internal trading logic.
✔ Long-Term Trading Framework
Designed for continuous market participation with flexible configuration options.
Strategy Highlights
• Recovery-Based Trading Logic
• Dynamic Position Management
• Automated Trade Execution
• Gold Market Optimized
• Flexible Risk Parameters
• User Friendly Setup
Backtest Overview
Symbol: GOLD
Period: January 2024 – May 2026
Initial Deposit: $100
Total Trades: 2054
Profit Factor: 3.30
The backtest demonstrates consistent trading activity across different market conditions with a large sample size and long testing period.
Suitable For
• Gold Traders
• Automated Trading Enthusiasts
• Recovery Strategy Users
• MT4 Platform Traders