Stochastic Force MT5

Stochastic force is an advanced version of the stochastic oscillator. Instead of using the regular price a more efficient price data is provided as an input for the oscillator which takes into account the price efficiency, volume and market noise. Also price is pre-filtered with the selected average type and then post-filtered by a hull moving average which provides a smooth transition of the oscillator. It eliminates maximum false signals and has the potential to become an integral part of any technical trading system.

Main features

  • Multi-timeframe capability
  • A wide range of parameters for signals optimization
  • Alerts, emails and push notifications to mobile

Advantages

  • Easy to understand indicator for beginners
  • Reliable signals
  • Works on all instruments and timeframes
  • Non repainting tool
  • Generates minimum false signals

Recommended usage

Traders can use their own expertise in implementing this tool in their technical systems. The overbought and oversold levels can be used for timing potential trade entries. Examples of some reliable methods that show the capability of this tool are given below.

  • Example one shows the usage of two EMA's to identify trend and oversold levels of the indicator for buy signals. See Screenshot 1
  • Example two shows the confluence of CMA and Stochastic Force to find potential trading entries. See Screenshot 2
  • Example three shows how higher timeframe bias can be utilized in making confident decisions. See Screenshot 3

Recommended products
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
EA20 Tanin Ichimoku Cloud
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
TANIN ICHIMOKU CLOUD (EA20): The Ultimate Trend Rider & Prop Firm Shield Trading the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system manually can be complex and emotionally draining. Are you tired of getting shaken out of massive trends by market noise? Meet EA20 Tanin Ichimoku Cloud , a fully automated trend-following system. It takes the guesswork out of Ichimoku by executing sniper entries and riding the mega trends with zero emotions.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA20_99999D_TANINCODER_598259741005 ] --
FREE
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Priority Argument
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Priority Argument indicator algorithm is based on standard indicators as well as its own mathematical calculations. The indicator will help users determine the direction of the trend. It will also become an irreplaceable advisor for entering the market or for closing a position. This indicator is recommended for everyone, both beginners and professionals. How to work: The implementation of the trend indicator is simple - in the form of lines of two colors. We buy when the indicator line c
HTF Moving Averages Cross MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT5. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT5.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
TrendSniperPortfolio
Isuf Toverlani
Experts
TREND SNIPER PORTFOLIO MT5 Trend Sniper Portfolio is a fully automated, institutional-grade trading algorithm designed specifically to capture high-probability trend reversals and momentum setups on fast-moving indices, with a primary optimization for the proprietary FX Vol 20 (Weltrade Index) . Unlike traditional high-risk grid or martingale systems that drain account equity during prolonged trends, this algorithm operates under a strict mathematical model built on structural price actio
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Specialist E1
Slaven Kresic
Experts
Automatic Expert Advisor. Night scalp system, with trend detection and pullback entry. Dynamic exit signal, for SL or TP. Every trade has fix SL. No usage of risky strategies like martingale, hedge, grid etc. About EA Scalper strategy Technical strategy Can use with small deposits Pairs with best rezults: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, USDCHF, CADCHF, EURNZD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURCHF Time Frame: M15 Recommendations Broker account with ECN and low spread Test it first to find out
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Gold Beast Pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
Gold Beast Pro MT5 Gold Beast Pro MT5 is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is built to operate fully automatically while maintaining stable trade execution and adaptive market behavior under different market conditions. Gold Beast Pro focuses on precision execution, intelligent market participation, and controlled risk management to provide a smooth and efficient automated trading experience. The system is optimized for trader
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
Indicators
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
Indicators
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Rubdfx Divergence Detector
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
The rubdfx divergence indicator is a technical analysis tool that compares a security's price movement. It is used to identify potential changes in the price trend of a security. The indicator can be applied to any type of chart, including bar charts and candlestick charts. The algorithm is based on MACD, which has been modified to detect multiple positive and negative divergences. Settings  ___settings___ * fastEMA * slowEMA * signalSMA *Alerts:   True/False     #Indicator Usage Buying :
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Regime Catcher Pro MT5
Guad Bibar
Indicators
Regime Catcher Pro MT5 Regime Catcher Pro is a configurable market-regime and trend-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It converts price action into four clear market conditions: UPTREND DOWNTREND RANGE CHOP The indicator combines directional movement, ADX, range efficiency, normalized moving-average slope and volatility analysis. Its compact dashboard displays the current regime, estimated trend strength, direction, volatility and higher-timeframe alignment. Main features: Four clearly ident
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
Indicators
What is CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL is a professional Trend Direction Filter, designed to accurately identify: the dominant direction of the market the structural quality of the movement the consistency between the main trend and acceleration phases It is not a direct entry indicator. It is not a classic oscillator. It is a context tool, designed to help the trader decide when to trade and when NOT to trade, drastically reducing noise and interpretation errors. Basic philosophy of CCI FIXED DU
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
Indicators
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicators
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
More from author
Multi currency RSI
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
RSI Scanner, Multiple Symbols and Timeframes, Graphical User Interface An indicator that scans multiple symbols added from the market watch and timeframes and displays result in a graphical panel. Features: Multi symbol Multi timeframe Alerts and Notifications Live Monitoring Sorting modes One click to change symbol and timeframe Inputs for RSI and scanner settings
FREE
ZigZag New
Navdeep Singh
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Informative & optimized Zigzag, Accumulated volume, Price change   A rewrite of the traditional zigzag tool with new additions. Features:- Optimized code Displays accumulated volume between peaks Displays price change between peaks Usage:- Identify trend swings Identify high volume swings Compare price changes between swings Drawing Fibonacci tool on strong price change or high volume swings
FREE
Renko bars builder
Navdeep Singh
4.2 (5)
Indicators
The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab. Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved. Recommended usage As Renko charts are famous for eliminating noise so traders can use this tool to see clear picture of the trend to help their analysis, entr
FREE
ADR Bands
Navdeep Singh
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Average daily range, Projection levels, Multi time-frame ADR bands shows levels based on the selected time-frame. Levels can be used as projections for potential targets, breakouts or reversals depending on the context in which the tool is used. Features:- Multi time-frame(default = daily) Two coloring modes(trend based or zone based) Color transparency  
FREE
Multi currency RSI MT4
Navdeep Singh
5 (1)
Indicators
RSI Scanner, Multiple Symbols and Timeframes, Graphical User Interface An indicator that scans multiple symbols added from the market watch and timeframes and displays result in a graphical panel. Features: Multi symbol Multi timeframe Alerts and Notifications Live Monitoring Sorting modes One click to change symbol and timeframe Inputs for RSI and scanner settings
FREE
Algorithmic Signals
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Algorithmic Signals indicator   is not an indicator but a strategy that generates entry/exit signals. The entry arrows are formed after multiple conditions are met. The indicator is using an   Adaptive Algorithm   which automatically adjust to the symbol and time frame (see the screenshots below) . Signals can be used for scalping or even trend trading. Main features:- Non repainting signals Entry signals Exit signals Alert for price reaching 1 x ATR(14) (could be utilized for initial take prof
Stochastic Force
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Stochastic force is an advanced version of the stochastic oscillator. Instead of using the regular price a more efficient price data is provided as an input for the oscillator which takes into account the price efficiency, volume and market noise. Also price is pre-filtered with the selected average type and then post-filtered by a hull moving average which provides a smooth transition of the oscillator. It eliminates maximum false signals and has the potential to become an integral part of any
Algorithmic Signals II
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
This is the new version of the Algorithmic signals featuring a new algorithm. It is a blend of technical and candlestick analysis. Candlestick analysis are often ignored while creating technical strategies but this version has a feature to include that and make confirmations more strong.  Usage:- Traders can use the signals for buying and selling assets or even blend their own favorite indicators with it.
TDI Signals
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
TDI Signals generates buy and sell arrows based on a TDI(Traders Dynamic Index) algorithm. It looks for price breakouts, continuations and reversals. By default it runs in the trend mode but user is provided with the option to change that to reversal mode. Trader can use the mode which compliments his/her trading style.  Usage:-   TDI Signals can be used as a stand alone indicator with context or even be added to strategies to make confirmations more strong. Volatility based stop loss, take pro
RSI Levels
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
RSI Levels generates buy and sell arrows based on RSI analysis. Signals are based on extreme levels breakouts and can be further filtered by a volatility metric. Trader can use the mode which compliments his/her trading style.  Features:- Parameters for signal optimization and alerts. Usage:-   RSI Levels can be used as a stand alone indicator with context or even be added to strategies to make confirmations more strong. Volatility based stop loss, take profit & position sizing can be very helpf
Liquidity level
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
The indicator helps the trader in identifying potential liquidity levels. The algorithm used in this indicator checks the behavior of the asset taking into account the price levels, momentum and volume analysis. Features:- Parameters for signal optimization and alerts. Usage:- The levels formed by the indicator can be helpful to traders in identifying potential entries, breakouts or reversals. it can assist traders of technical trading background or even pure price action trading. Examples of
Step force index
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Step force index is a modified version of the famous force index indicator. As the name suggests it incorporates a step feature to filter the force index values thus eliminating small fluctuations in the indicator. It also utilizes the smooth algorithm library thereby providing multiple smoothing options for the index values. This personal implementation makes it a more easy to use and a reliable tool. Main features A wide range of parameters for signals optimization Alerts, emails and push noti
CMA dashboard
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
CMA dashboard is designed to help traders in identifying trend on multiple timeframes and symbols. It displays a clear state of the overall trend at one place without the need to navigate between different charts and timeframes. This saves time and makes decision making process fast so that potential opportunities are not missed. It is based on Corrected moving averages available here Features Parameters for signal optimization Inputs for multiple timeframes and symbols  Usage Higher timeframe
IBB Candles
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
IBB Candles is a tool that is based on the concept of Inverse Bollinger Bands. It compares price relative to state of the bands and plots candles with different colors defining the current state of the market i.e range | trend | strong trend. As the name suggests IBB(Inverse Bollinger Bands) is a technique which is completely different from the traditional Bollinger Bands and proves to be much more effective in analyzing market. This personal implementation makes this tool a more reliable option
Breaker Blocks MT4
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Market structures, Market balance, Range breakouts This tools helps to identify areas of market ranges, structures and plots colored boxes on breakout of those areas. User is given the option to receive alerts and notifications on the formation of the blocks. The tool has the ability to become an essential part of a technical trading system or even pure price action trading. Usage:- An essential tool for price action or technical traders.  More information in the blog
Volume in Range MT4
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Horizontal volume bars, Cluster analysis, Volume profile Volume in Range gets information about the accumulated volume in a specified vertical range and period in bars. The received data is then plotted on the chart as rectangular boxes with the volume quantity inside. Usage:- The tool acts as a support resistance levels but most importantly it should be used to check in which direction the price breaks out of the significant levels formed by this indicator and then actions to be taken on correc
Managed Trades
Navdeep Singh
Utilities
This utility is specifically designed for No Nonsense Forex traders. What it does:- Let traders add or remove symbols to trade Editable boxes in panel for updating inputs Automatically applies money management to the trades Places all orders with a single click  How it calculates:- Two trades are opened per symbol By default max risk per trade is 1% By default total risk is 6% which can changed in inputs tab(recommended to keep it 6 or below)  On addition of symbols the total risk will be divide
Inside Bars MTF
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Price breakouts, Levels, Multi-time frame Inside bars checks for price failure to break from the previous high/low and on breakout draws a breakout box on the chart. The choice of breakout price is given to the user i.e. close or high/low of bar. Alerts can be received on breakouts. Features:- Multi-time frame Alerts, notifications & emails Usage:- Breakout signals Check how price action is evolving with the help of boxes Get multi-time frame bias
Fractal Cycles
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Market Fractal Analysis, Fractal Swing, Market Flow Fractal Cycles looks for Similar Patterns in the Market that repeat themselves because of the Market Fractal Nature. These patterns are displayed with help of Graphical Objects and Alerts can be received on their arrival. Read the Blog for full information. Features:- Auto Detection of Patterns Customization for Color and Line Styles Alerts, Emails & Push Notifications 
Candle Analysis
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
50+ Candlestick Patterns, Simulated Trading Results, Top Five Performers Candle Analysis extends Candlesticks Pattern Analysis by not only identifying Patterns but also recording the Past Performance of the Patterns. What it Does:- Identifies and plots results on chart Displays Top Patterns for both Bullish and Bearish type.  Log can be printed in experts tab to see Simulated Trading results Displays All or Selected Patterns Alerts on Pattern formation More detailed information in Blog
Liquidity Levels MT5
Navdeep Singh
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator helps the trader in identifying potential liquidity levels. The algorithm used in this indicator checks the behavior of the asset taking into account the price levels, momentum and volume analysis. Features:- Parameters for signal optimization and alerts. Usage:- The levels formed by the indicator can be helpful to traders in identifying potential entries, breakouts or reversals. it can assist traders of technical trading background or even pure price action trading.
IBB Candles MT5
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
IBB Candles is a tool that is based on the concept of Inverse Bollinger Bands. It compares price relative to state of the bands and plots candles with different colors defining the current state of the market i.e range | trend | strong trend. As the name suggests IBB(Inverse Bollinger Bands) is a technique which is completely different from the traditional Bollinger Bands and proves to be much more effective in analyzing market. This personal implementation makes this tool a more reliable optio
Volume in Range
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Horizontal volume bars, Cluster analysis, Volume profile Volume in Range gets information about the accumulated volume in a specified vertical range and period in bars. The received data is then plotted on the chart as rectangular boxes with the volume quantity inside. Usage:- The tool acts as a support resistance levels but most importantly it should be used to check in which direction the price breaks out of the significant levels formed by this indicator and then actions to be taken on correc
Breaker Blocks
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Market structures, Market balance, Range breakouts This tools helps to identify areas of market ranges, structures and plots colored boxes on breakout of those areas. User is given the option to receive alerts and notifications on the formation of the blocks. The tool has the ability to become an essential part of a technical trading system or even pure price action trading. Usage:- An essential tool for price action or technical traders.  More information in the blog
Fractal Cycles MT5
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Market Fractal Analysis, Fractal Swing, Market Flow Fractal Cycles looks for Similar Patterns in the Market that repeat themselves because of the Market Fractal Nature. These patterns are displayed with help of Graphical Objects and Alerts can be received on their arrival. Read the   Blog   for full information. Features:- Auto Detection of Patterns Customization for Color and Line Styles Alerts, Emails & Push Notifications
Candle Analysis MT5
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
50+ Candlestick Patterns, Simulated Trading Results, Top Five Performers Candle Analysis extends Candlesticks Pattern Analysis by not only identifying Patterns but also recording the Past Performance of the Patterns. What it Does:- Identifies and plots results on chart Displays Top Patterns for both Bullish and Bearish type.  Log can be printed in experts tab to see Simulated Trading results Displays All or Selected Patterns Alerts on Pattern formation More detailed information in   Blog
Sideways Indicator
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
The indicator is designed to detect range market or consolidation areas on the chart. It does this by using the market volatility and price momentum. The indicator signals the start and stop of the range with icons on the chart and various  type of alerts options provided in the input settings. Usage: The indicator can be used to check the state of the market i.e. trending or ranging to make appropriate decision and use strategies designed for specific market state. Please see the attached video
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review