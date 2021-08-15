Stochastic Force MT5

Stochastic force is an advanced version of the stochastic oscillator. Instead of using the regular price a more efficient price data is provided as an input for the oscillator which takes into account the price efficiency, volume and market noise. Also price is pre-filtered with the selected average type and then post-filtered by a hull moving average which provides a smooth transition of the oscillator. It eliminates maximum false signals and has the potential to become an integral part of any technical trading system.

Main features

Multi-timeframe capability

A wide range of parameters for signals optimization

Alerts, emails and push notifications to mobile

Advantages



Easy to understand indicator for beginners

Reliable signals

Works on all instruments and timeframes

Non repainting tool

Generates minimum false signals

Recommended usage

Traders can use their own expertise in implementing this tool in their technical systems. The overbought and oversold levels can be used for timing potential trade entries. Examples of some reliable methods that show the capability of this tool are given below.