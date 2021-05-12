CMA dashboard
- Indicators
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Navdeep SinghThe momentum of money is always more potent than the gravity of logic
Free or paid, All tools are coded with intention to help traders
My tools:-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
CMA dashboard is designed to help traders in identifying trend on multiple timeframes and symbols. It displays a clear state of the overall trend at one place without the need to navigate between different charts and timeframes. This saves time and makes decision making process fast so that potential opportunities are not missed.
It is based on Corrected moving averages available here
Features
- Parameters for signal optimization
- Inputs for multiple timeframes and symbols
Usage
- Higher timeframe bias can be used to find entries on lower timeframes
- Multiple timeframes can be used to confirm strong up trend or down trend and retracement opportunities can be located with indicators such as RSI
Parameters
- Period - Moving average period
- Price - Raw price type from available 7 prices
- Method - Averaging method
- Signal change on slope change - false = trend change on Ma and CMA cross, true = trend change on CMA slope change
- Timeframes to show - Add or remove timeframes
- Symbols to show from market watch - Add or remove symbols available in market watch