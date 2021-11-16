IBB Candles MT5

IBB Candles is a tool that is based on the concept of Inverse Bollinger Bands. It compares price relative to state of the bands and plots candles with different colors defining the current state of the market i.e range | trend | strong trend.

As the name suggests IBB(Inverse Bollinger Bands) is a technique which is completely different from the traditional Bollinger Bands and proves to be much more effective in analyzing market. This personal implementation makes this tool a more reliable option.

Main features

Non repainting signals

Easy to understand tool for beginners

Parameters for signal optimization

Works on all symbols

Works on all timeframes

Alerts, email & push notifications

Usage

Colors shows the direction of the trend as well as the strength of the trend. An example of using this tool for technical analysis can be seen here