RSI Levels generates buy and sell arrows based on RSI analysis. Signals are based on extreme levels breakouts and can be further filtered by a volatility metric. Trader can use the mode which compliments his/her trading style.

Features:-

Parameters for signal optimization and alerts.

Usage:-

RSI Levels can be used as a stand alone indicator with context or even be added to strategies to make confirmations more strong. Volatility based stop loss, take profit & position sizing can be very helpful while using this algorithm.

An example of using the indicator in technical analysis is shown in the screenshot below.