RSI Levels
- Indicators
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Navdeep SinghThe momentum of money is always more potent than the gravity of logic
Free or paid, All tools are coded with intention to help traders
My tools:-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 February 2021
- Activations: 10
RSI Levels generates buy and sell arrows based on RSI analysis. Signals are based on extreme levels breakouts and can be further filtered by a volatility metric. Trader can use the mode which compliments his/her trading style.
Features:-
Parameters for signal optimization and alerts.
Usage:-
RSI Levels can be used as a stand alone indicator with context or even be added to strategies to make confirmations more strong. Volatility based stop loss, take profit & position sizing can be very helpful while using this algorithm.
An example of using the indicator in technical analysis is shown in the screenshot below.