Step force index
- Indicators
-
Navdeep SinghThe momentum of money is always more potent than the gravity of logic
Free or paid, All tools are coded with intention to help traders
My tools:-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Step force index is a modified version of the famous force index indicator. As the name suggests it incorporates a step feature to filter the force index values thus eliminating small fluctuations in the indicator. It also utilizes the smooth algorithm library thereby providing multiple smoothing options for the index values.
This personal implementation makes it a more easy to use and a reliable tool.
Main features
- A wide range of parameters for signals optimization
- Alerts, emails and push notifications to mobile
Advantages
- Easy to understand indicator for beginners
- Reliable signals
- Works on all instruments and timeframes
- Non repainting tool
- Helpful in trend trading, scalping and counter trend trading
Recommended usage
Since it is an oscillator type indicator, the usage becomes fairly easy. Zero levels crosses are the areas of focus and some usage examples are also provided below
- Higher input period values can help identifying the major trends and reversals. See Screenshot 1
- Multiple instances can be used to build a trend trading strategy. See Screenshot 2
- Binary view can provide more clarity and assist in fast trading i.e. scalping. See Screenshot 3
Some important parametric information
|Smoothing methods
|Smoothing applied
|SMA
|Simple moving average
|EMA
|Exponential moving average
|SMMA
|Smoothed moving average
|LWMA
|Linear weighted moving average
|JJMA
|J.M.A. adaptive moving average
|JurX
|Ultra linear smoothing
|ParMA
|Parabolic smoothing
|T3
|Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing
|VIDYA
| Tushar Chande's Variable Index Dynamic Average
|AMA
|Perry Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average
Phase application changes with different smoothing methods
|Smoothing methods
|Phase application
|JMA
|External Phase variable changing from -100 to +100.
|T3
|Smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization
|VIDYA
|CMO period
|AMA
|Slow EMA period ( For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA )