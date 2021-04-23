Step force index is a modified version of the famous force index indicator. As the name suggests it incorporates a step feature to filter the force index values thus eliminating small fluctuations in the indicator. It also utilizes the smooth algorithm library thereby providing multiple smoothing options for the index values.

This personal implementation makes it a more easy to use and a reliable tool.

Main features

A wide range of parameters for signals optimization

Alerts, emails and push notifications to mobile

Advantages



Easy to understand indicator for beginners

Reliable signals

Works on all instruments and timeframes

Non repainting tool

Helpful in trend trading, scalping and counter trend trading

Recommended usage

Since it is an oscillator type indicator, the usage becomes fairly easy. Zero levels crosses are the areas of focus and some usage examples are also provided below

Higher input period values can help identifying the major trends and reversals. See Screenshot 1

Multiple instances can be used to build a trend trading strategy. See Screenshot 2

Binary view can provide more clarity and assist in fast trading i.e. scalping. See Screenshot 3

Some important parametric information

Smoothing methods Smoothing applied SMA Simple moving average EMA Exponential moving average SMMA Smoothed moving average LWMA Linear weighted moving average JJMA J.M.A. adaptive moving average JurX Ultra linear smoothing ParMA Parabolic smoothing T3 Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing

VIDYA Tushar Chande's Variable Index Dynamic Average

AMA Perry Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average



Phase application changes with different smoothing methods

Smoothing methods Phase application JMA External Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. T3 Smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization VIDYA CMO period AMA Slow EMA period ( For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA )



