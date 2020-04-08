Inside Bars MTF

Price breakouts, Levels, Multi-time frame

Inside bars checks for price failure to break from the previous high/low and on breakout draws a breakout box on the chart. The choice of breakout price is given to the user i.e. close or high/low of bar. Alerts can be received on breakouts.

Features:-

  • Multi-time frame
  • Alerts, notifications & emails

Usage:-

  • Breakout signals
  • Check how price action is evolving with the help of boxes
  • Get multi-time frame bias
