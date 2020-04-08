Inside Bars MTF
- Indicators
- Navdeep Singh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Price breakouts, Levels, Multi-time frame
Inside bars checks for price failure to break from the previous high/low and on breakout draws a breakout box on the chart. The choice of breakout price is given to the user i.e. close or high/low of bar. Alerts can be received on breakouts.
Features:-
- Multi-time frame
- Alerts, notifications & emails
Usage:-
- Breakout signals
- Check how price action is evolving with the help of boxes
- Get multi-time frame bias