Breaker Blocks

Market structures, Market balance, Range breakouts

This tools helps to identify areas of market ranges, structures and plots colored boxes on breakout of those areas. User is given the option to receive alerts and notifications on the formation of the blocks. The tool has the ability to become an essential part of a technical trading system or even pure price action trading.

Usage:-

An essential tool for price action or technical traders. 

More information in the blog


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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Multi currency RSI
Navdeep Singh
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RSI Scanner, Multiple Symbols and Timeframes, Graphical User Interface An indicator that scans multiple symbols added from the market watch and timeframes and displays result in a graphical panel. Features: Multi symbol Multi timeframe Alerts and Notifications Live Monitoring Sorting modes One click to change symbol and timeframe Inputs for RSI and scanner settings
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ZigZag New
Navdeep Singh
4.33 (3)
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Informative & optimized Zigzag, Accumulated volume, Price change   A rewrite of the traditional zigzag tool with new additions. Features:- Optimized code Displays accumulated volume between peaks Displays price change between peaks Usage:- Identify trend swings Identify high volume swings Compare price changes between swings Drawing Fibonacci tool on strong price change or high volume swings
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Renko bars builder
Navdeep Singh
4.2 (5)
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The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab. Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved. Recommended usage As Renko charts are famous for eliminating noise so traders can use this tool to see clear picture of the trend to help their analysis, entr
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ADR Bands
Navdeep Singh
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Average daily range, Projection levels, Multi time-frame ADR bands shows levels based on the selected time-frame. Levels can be used as projections for potential targets, breakouts or reversals depending on the context in which the tool is used. Features:- Multi time-frame(default = daily) Two coloring modes(trend based or zone based) Color transparency  
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Multi currency RSI MT4
Navdeep Singh
5 (1)
Indicators
RSI Scanner, Multiple Symbols and Timeframes, Graphical User Interface An indicator that scans multiple symbols added from the market watch and timeframes and displays result in a graphical panel. Features: Multi symbol Multi timeframe Alerts and Notifications Live Monitoring Sorting modes One click to change symbol and timeframe Inputs for RSI and scanner settings
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Algorithmic Signals
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Algorithmic Signals indicator   is not an indicator but a strategy that generates entry/exit signals. The entry arrows are formed after multiple conditions are met. The indicator is using an   Adaptive Algorithm   which automatically adjust to the symbol and time frame (see the screenshots below) . Signals can be used for scalping or even trend trading. Main features:- Non repainting signals Entry signals Exit signals Alert for price reaching 1 x ATR(14) (could be utilized for initial take prof
Stochastic Force
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Stochastic force is an advanced version of the stochastic oscillator. Instead of using the regular price a more efficient price data is provided as an input for the oscillator which takes into account the price efficiency, volume and market noise. Also price is pre-filtered with the selected average type and then post-filtered by a hull moving average which provides a smooth transition of the oscillator. It eliminates maximum false signals and has the potential to become an integral part of any
Algorithmic Signals II
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
This is the new version of the Algorithmic signals featuring a new algorithm. It is a blend of technical and candlestick analysis. Candlestick analysis are often ignored while creating technical strategies but this version has a feature to include that and make confirmations more strong.  Usage:- Traders can use the signals for buying and selling assets or even blend their own favorite indicators with it.
TDI Signals
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
TDI Signals generates buy and sell arrows based on a TDI(Traders Dynamic Index) algorithm. It looks for price breakouts, continuations and reversals. By default it runs in the trend mode but user is provided with the option to change that to reversal mode. Trader can use the mode which compliments his/her trading style.  Usage:-   TDI Signals can be used as a stand alone indicator with context or even be added to strategies to make confirmations more strong. Volatility based stop loss, take pro
RSI Levels
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
RSI Levels generates buy and sell arrows based on RSI analysis. Signals are based on extreme levels breakouts and can be further filtered by a volatility metric. Trader can use the mode which compliments his/her trading style.  Features:- Parameters for signal optimization and alerts. Usage:-   RSI Levels can be used as a stand alone indicator with context or even be added to strategies to make confirmations more strong. Volatility based stop loss, take profit & position sizing can be very helpf
Liquidity level
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
The indicator helps the trader in identifying potential liquidity levels. The algorithm used in this indicator checks the behavior of the asset taking into account the price levels, momentum and volume analysis. Features:- Parameters for signal optimization and alerts. Usage:- The levels formed by the indicator can be helpful to traders in identifying potential entries, breakouts or reversals. it can assist traders of technical trading background or even pure price action trading. Examples of
Step force index
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Step force index is a modified version of the famous force index indicator. As the name suggests it incorporates a step feature to filter the force index values thus eliminating small fluctuations in the indicator. It also utilizes the smooth algorithm library thereby providing multiple smoothing options for the index values. This personal implementation makes it a more easy to use and a reliable tool. Main features A wide range of parameters for signals optimization Alerts, emails and push noti
CMA dashboard
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
CMA dashboard is designed to help traders in identifying trend on multiple timeframes and symbols. It displays a clear state of the overall trend at one place without the need to navigate between different charts and timeframes. This saves time and makes decision making process fast so that potential opportunities are not missed. It is based on Corrected moving averages available here Features Parameters for signal optimization Inputs for multiple timeframes and symbols  Usage Higher timeframe
IBB Candles
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
IBB Candles is a tool that is based on the concept of Inverse Bollinger Bands. It compares price relative to state of the bands and plots candles with different colors defining the current state of the market i.e range | trend | strong trend. As the name suggests IBB(Inverse Bollinger Bands) is a technique which is completely different from the traditional Bollinger Bands and proves to be much more effective in analyzing market. This personal implementation makes this tool a more reliable option
Breaker Blocks MT4
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Market structures, Market balance, Range breakouts This tools helps to identify areas of market ranges, structures and plots colored boxes on breakout of those areas. User is given the option to receive alerts and notifications on the formation of the blocks. The tool has the ability to become an essential part of a technical trading system or even pure price action trading. Usage:- An essential tool for price action or technical traders.  More information in the blog
Volume in Range MT4
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Horizontal volume bars, Cluster analysis, Volume profile Volume in Range gets information about the accumulated volume in a specified vertical range and period in bars. The received data is then plotted on the chart as rectangular boxes with the volume quantity inside. Usage:- The tool acts as a support resistance levels but most importantly it should be used to check in which direction the price breaks out of the significant levels formed by this indicator and then actions to be taken on correc
Managed Trades
Navdeep Singh
Utilities
This utility is specifically designed for No Nonsense Forex traders. What it does:- Let traders add or remove symbols to trade Editable boxes in panel for updating inputs Automatically applies money management to the trades Places all orders with a single click  How it calculates:- Two trades are opened per symbol By default max risk per trade is 1% By default total risk is 6% which can changed in inputs tab(recommended to keep it 6 or below)  On addition of symbols the total risk will be divide
Inside Bars MTF
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Price breakouts, Levels, Multi-time frame Inside bars checks for price failure to break from the previous high/low and on breakout draws a breakout box on the chart. The choice of breakout price is given to the user i.e. close or high/low of bar. Alerts can be received on breakouts. Features:- Multi-time frame Alerts, notifications & emails Usage:- Breakout signals Check how price action is evolving with the help of boxes Get multi-time frame bias
Fractal Cycles
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Market Fractal Analysis, Fractal Swing, Market Flow Fractal Cycles looks for Similar Patterns in the Market that repeat themselves because of the Market Fractal Nature. These patterns are displayed with help of Graphical Objects and Alerts can be received on their arrival. Read the Blog for full information. Features:- Auto Detection of Patterns Customization for Color and Line Styles Alerts, Emails & Push Notifications 
Candle Analysis
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
50+ Candlestick Patterns, Simulated Trading Results, Top Five Performers Candle Analysis extends Candlesticks Pattern Analysis by not only identifying Patterns but also recording the Past Performance of the Patterns. What it Does:- Identifies and plots results on chart Displays Top Patterns for both Bullish and Bearish type.  Log can be printed in experts tab to see Simulated Trading results Displays All or Selected Patterns Alerts on Pattern formation More detailed information in Blog
Stochastic Force MT5
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Stochastic force is an advanced version of the stochastic oscillator. Instead of using the regular price a more efficient price data is provided as an input for the oscillator which takes into account the price efficiency, volume and market noise. Also price is pre-filtered with the selected average type and then post-filtered by a hull moving average which provides a smooth transition of the oscillator. It eliminates maximum false signals and has the potential to become an integral part of any
Liquidity Levels MT5
Navdeep Singh
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator helps the trader in identifying potential liquidity levels. The algorithm used in this indicator checks the behavior of the asset taking into account the price levels, momentum and volume analysis. Features:- Parameters for signal optimization and alerts. Usage:- The levels formed by the indicator can be helpful to traders in identifying potential entries, breakouts or reversals. it can assist traders of technical trading background or even pure price action trading.
IBB Candles MT5
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
IBB Candles is a tool that is based on the concept of Inverse Bollinger Bands. It compares price relative to state of the bands and plots candles with different colors defining the current state of the market i.e range | trend | strong trend. As the name suggests IBB(Inverse Bollinger Bands) is a technique which is completely different from the traditional Bollinger Bands and proves to be much more effective in analyzing market. This personal implementation makes this tool a more reliable optio
Volume in Range
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Horizontal volume bars, Cluster analysis, Volume profile Volume in Range gets information about the accumulated volume in a specified vertical range and period in bars. The received data is then plotted on the chart as rectangular boxes with the volume quantity inside. Usage:- The tool acts as a support resistance levels but most importantly it should be used to check in which direction the price breaks out of the significant levels formed by this indicator and then actions to be taken on correc
Fractal Cycles MT5
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Market Fractal Analysis, Fractal Swing, Market Flow Fractal Cycles looks for Similar Patterns in the Market that repeat themselves because of the Market Fractal Nature. These patterns are displayed with help of Graphical Objects and Alerts can be received on their arrival. Read the   Blog   for full information. Features:- Auto Detection of Patterns Customization for Color and Line Styles Alerts, Emails & Push Notifications
Candle Analysis MT5
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
50+ Candlestick Patterns, Simulated Trading Results, Top Five Performers Candle Analysis extends Candlesticks Pattern Analysis by not only identifying Patterns but also recording the Past Performance of the Patterns. What it Does:- Identifies and plots results on chart Displays Top Patterns for both Bullish and Bearish type.  Log can be printed in experts tab to see Simulated Trading results Displays All or Selected Patterns Alerts on Pattern formation More detailed information in   Blog
Sideways Indicator
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
The indicator is designed to detect range market or consolidation areas on the chart. It does this by using the market volatility and price momentum. The indicator signals the start and stop of the range with icons on the chart and various  type of alerts options provided in the input settings. Usage: The indicator can be used to check the state of the market i.e. trending or ranging to make appropriate decision and use strategies designed for specific market state. Please see the attached video
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