ZigZag New
- Indicators
- Navdeep Singh
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 October 2021
Informative & optimized Zigzag, Accumulated volume, Price change
A rewrite of the traditional zigzag tool with new additions.
Features:-
- Optimized code
- Displays accumulated volume between peaks
- Displays price change between peaks
Usage:-
- Identify trend swings
- Identify high volume swings
- Compare price changes between swings
- Drawing Fibonacci tool on strong price change or high volume swings
Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing. Do you have the same indicator on MT5 platform