TtpPortfolioRiskMaster



is a higher-level portfolio risk controller for MetaTrader 5.



The EA monitors open positions and daily performance and sets trading limits via global variables that can be queried by other EAs as ‘risk gates’.





Functions: Limitation of the maximum open positions in the portfolio, cluster limits (e.g. crypto/index), and a daily lock as soon as a defined loss in R is reached or exceeded (lock until the end of the day, server time).

The EA is designed to be validator-safe: no dependence on fixed symbols; symbol lists are processed via CSV inputs. Updates are performed by a timer at freely adjustable intervals. Optionally, only positions with specific magic numbers can be taken into account.



You can find the magic number by:



1. Selecting the chart you are trading



2. Right-clicking – selecting Expert – selecting the correct EA – Settings – searching for the magic number (at the bottom)



3. Copying the magic number – opening the master EA – pasting the magic number – repeating the same process for all running charts with EA (bot) and pasting it into the master EA.



4. Saving – portfolio secured – no overleveraging with too many trades at the same time