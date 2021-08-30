Sterling Hedger
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Sterling Hedger is an advanced hedging portfolio EA combining 6 strategies which utilize smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify the most accurate entry points among best opportunities in the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed using the most advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, incorporating the latest techniques in trading field. No grids, No martingale, no averaging, no toxic trading, only stable strategies tested on multiple markets, and under many robustness tools such as Monte Carlo and Walk Forward.
Download STERLING HEDGER and test it on all Sterling Pound Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase it. Do not worry too much about high modelling quality as it works mainly on lowest timeframe (M5).
It is very important and highly recommended that you launch the EA on charts while the Autotrading button is disabled and after initialization re-enable the Autotrading or you can activate it on charts out of market hours and preferably during weekends because the EA may and probably will execute one quick single trade (immediate open and close position) on initialization in order to perform fast execution quality test. However, this trade will be executed with the smallest possible lot size 0.01, so it will cost the user few cents as commission.
Please, bear in mind that the performance of any trading system is highly limited by the brokers conditions - do not even think to try it on random brokers - only on well-known True ECN brokers with tight spreads and low commissions.
- Recommended Timeframes: M5.
- Supports All Sterling Pound pairs (EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD).
- Sterling Pound pairs tests are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.
- Minimum balance 100 USD
- Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100
- Only True ECN Brokers, Do not believe that any EA will succeed without good brokerage conditions low spread, low slippage and low commissions.
- This EA should run on a VPS continuously.
For more details, CLICK HERE to check Sterling Hedger Features.
To check Sterling Hedger inputs parameters, CLICK HERE
It hasn't traded for two weeks. Why? All recommended currency pairs.
First of all sorry for my late reply, as i did not get any notification regarding your review.
Second, sure there is something wrong with the inputs, kindly attach a screenshot of the inputs, perhaps time filter, or rollover filter, or even news filter settings have not been set properly.
Waiting your reply. Regards.