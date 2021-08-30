Sterling Hedger is an advanced hedging portfolio EA combining 6 strategies which utilize smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify the most accurate entry points among best opportunities in the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed using the most advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, incorporating the latest techniques in trading field. No grids, No martingale, no averaging, no toxic trading, only stable strategies tested on multiple markets, and under many robustness tools such as Monte Carlo and Walk Forward.

Download STERLING HEDGER and test it on all Sterling Pound Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase it. Do not worry too much about high modelling quality as it works mainly on lowest timeframe (M5).

It is very important and highly recommended that you launch the EA on charts while the Autotrading button is disabled and after initialization re-enable the Autotrading or you can activate it on charts out of market hours and preferably during weekends because the EA may and probably will execute one quick single trade (immediate open and close position) on initialization in order to perform fast execution quality test. However, this trade will be executed with the smallest possible lot size 0.01, so it will cost the user few cents as commission.

Please, bear in mind that the performance of any trading system is highly limited by the brokers conditions - do not even think to try it on random brokers - only on well-known True ECN brokers with tight spreads and low commissions.

Recommended Timeframes: M5.

Supports All Sterling Pound pairs (EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD).

Sterling Pound pairs tests are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.

Minimum balance 100 USD

Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100

Only True ECN Brokers, Do not believe that any EA will succeed without good brokerage conditions low spread, low slippage and low commissions.

This EA should run on a VPS continuously.

DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is not indicative for future results. It’s highly recommended to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. Kindly bear in mind that this is a professional trading strategy and It’s not a quick rich scheme, so it will take very small losses from time to time to protect the account. This is the most important part of the game.

For more details, CLICK HERE to check Sterling Hedger Features.

To check Sterling Hedger inputs parameters, CLICK HERE











