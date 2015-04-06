Australian Kangar

AUSTRALIAN KANGAR is a unique artificial intelligence expert advisor based on deep machine learning, it is a portfolio EA combining 10 seperated strategies that proved a high level of robustness over all Australian Dollar pairs. Australian Kangar does not use grids, martingale, averaging or any other toxic money management systems.

Australian Kangar, works with a balanced risk-reward ratio and passed successfully many market circumstrances, even the most critical ones like Corona, Brexit…

Download AUSTRALIAN KANGAR and test it on all Australian Dollar Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase it. Do not worry too much about high modelling quality as it works mainly on lowest timeframe (M5).

It is very important and highly recommended that you launch the EA on charts while the Autotrading button is disabled and after initialization re-enable the Autotrading or you can activate it on charts out of market hours and preferably during weekends because the EA may and probably will execute one quick  single trade (immediate open and close position) on initialization in order to perform fast execution quality test. However, this trade will be executed with the smallest possible lot size 0.01, so it will cost the user few cents as commission.

Please, bear in mind that the performance of any trading system is highly limited by the brokers conditions - do not even think to try it on random brokers - only on well-known True ECN brokers with tight spreads and low commissions.

·         Recommended Timeframes:  M5

·         Supports All Australian Dollar pairs (AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURAUD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, GBPAUD).

·         Various  Australian Dollar pairs tests are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.

·         Minimum balance 100 USD.

·         Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100

·         Only True ECN Brokers, Do not believe that any EA will succeed without good brokerage conditions low spread, low slippage and low commissions.

·         This EA should run on a VPS continuously.

DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is not indicative for future results. It’s highly recommended to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. Kindly bear in mind that this is a professional trading strategy and It’s not a quick rich scheme, so it will take very small losses from time to time to protect the account. This is the most important part of the game.

For more details, CLICK HERE to check Australian Kangar Features.

To check Australian kangar inputs parameters, CLICK HERE.


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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