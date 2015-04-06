Euro Sniper

Forget about nice looking backtests screenshots, it is meaningless to show wonderful curve for a robot on a specific pair or on many pairs using different parameters via .set files. This will be nothing but a manipulation for commercial reason.  No Grids, No Martingale, No Averaging, No Pyramiding, No lot Sizing, No Set Files…Dear Users, proud to present you EURO SNIPER our Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning made Robot combining a portfolio of 14 strategies that work successfully on all Euro pairs (EURGBP, EURUSD, EURNZD, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURJPY) with the Same Inputs, Same Settings, Same Parameters, No Set Files, No Curve Fitting, because in our trading philosophy we believe that set files are nothing than specific indicators parameters that work exclusively on historical data by overfitting the price chart of specific pairs to generate wonderful results but fail and lose on all future charts as it is designed to fit a specific price curve, this is why in all our robots, trading indicators inputs are hidden to prevent optimization acts as we do not look for curve fitting but for a Robust Trading Algorithms tested on various currency markets under many Robustness tools such as Monte Carlo, Walk Forward and a long Out of Sample Data.

Download EURO SNIPER and test it on all Euro Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase it. Do not worry too much about high modelling quality as it works mainly on lowest timeframes (M1 - M5).

It is very important and highly recommended that you launch the EA on charts while the Autotrading button is disabled and after initialization re-enable the Autotrading or you can activate it on charts out of market hours and preferably during weekends because the EA may and probably will execute one quick  single trade (immediate open and close position) on initialization in order to perform fast execution quality test. However, this trade will be executed with the smallest possible lot size 0.01, so it will cost the user few cents as commission.

Please, bear in mind that the performance of any trading system is highly limited by the brokers conditions - do not even think to try it on random brokers - only on well-known True ECN brokers with tight spreads and low commissions.

 

  •  Recommended Timeframes: M1- M5
  •  Supports All Euro pairs (EURGBP, EURUSD, EURNZD, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURJPY)
  •  Various Euro pairs tests are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.
  •  Minimum balance 100 USD
  •  Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100
  • Only True ECN Brokers, Do not believe that any EA will succeed without good brokerage conditions low spread, low slippage and low commissions.
  • This EA should run on a VPS continuously.

 All the following features and inputs parameters are common settings that you find in all our robots, and these are additional features that have nothing to do with the trading logic of the EA (trading strategies, entry & exit conditions).

   EURO SNIPER Features

  • Fully Automatic Mode
  • Account Equity Guard
  • Stealth Mode
  • Spread Protection
  • Slippage Control Algorithm
  • Rollover Auto-Detection time - Rollover Filter
  • Trading Hours Management System
  • Advanced Money Management
  • GMT Settings
  • Message Box 
  • Robust Trading Logic
  • Reasonable TP and Dynamic SL levels
  • Low Drawdown
  • Solid Backtest Performance
  • Multiple Currency Pairs Support
  • Advanced News Filter
  • Volatility Filter
  • Email and Push Notification System
  • Friday Exit System

For More details CLICK HERE to check all the robot features

For Inputs Parameters Explanations CLICK HERE

DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is not indicative for future results. It’s highly recommended to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. Kindly bear in mind that this is a professional trading strategy and It’s  not a quick rich scheme, so it will take very small losses from time to time to protect the account. This is the most important part of the game.


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AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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