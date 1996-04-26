Citizen Trend defines the mainstream of the market. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. The Citizen Trend indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. It is easy to trade on it, watch how the line changes and act accordingly.





It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. Many traders trade on different time frames. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively. Use Citizen Trend and it will help you analyze the market on a selected time frame.