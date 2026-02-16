BB Trend Pro Monitor MT4

BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 4





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BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, middle, and lower bands to provide a comprehensive data layout directly on a unified chart interface.

The indicator is engineered to assist manual chart analysis by delivering real-time mathematical evaluations of trend state variations, consolidation periods, and structural volatility expansions across multiple selectable horizons.

Core Technical Modules

Trend Direction Engine: Evaluates closed bar prices relative to the calculation bands to categorize market states into three defined conditions: Bullish Trend (price trading above the upper band or establishing support at the middle band), Bearish Trend (price trading below the lower band or facing rejection at the middle band), and Sideways (price consolidating within the outer band parameters).

Evaluates closed bar prices relative to the calculation bands to categorize market states into three defined conditions: Bullish Trend (price trading above the upper band or establishing support at the middle band), Bearish Trend (price trading below the lower band or facing rejection at the middle band), and Sideways (price consolidating within the outer band parameters). Multi-Timeframe Matrix Dashboard: Displays the trend orientation of three independent timeframes simultaneously on a single chart screen. It features an automated detection module that assigns appropriate higher timeframe slots based on the active chart period, alongside manual selection capabilities from M1 to MN1.

Displays the trend orientation of three independent timeframes simultaneously on a single chart screen. It features an automated detection module that assigns appropriate higher timeframe slots based on the active chart period, alongside manual selection capabilities from M1 to MN1. Graphical Visualization Subsystem: Incorporates optional visual aids including color-shaded band clouds to distinguish trading ranges, dynamic candlestick color alterations mapped directly to the active trend state, and precise horizontal directional arrows at confirmed trend intersection coordinates.

Incorporates optional visual aids including color-shaded band clouds to distinguish trading ranges, dynamic candlestick color alterations mapped directly to the active trend state, and precise horizontal directional arrows at confirmed trend intersection coordinates. Integrated Alert System: Supports three native terminal notification channels comprising on-screen pop-up boxes, automated email dispatches, and push alerts routed to the mobile terminal app. Trigger rules can be configured for candle breakout closes, real-time boundary contacts, or middle band rejections, utilizing an anti-spam throttle block to prevent duplicate signals.

Supports three native terminal notification channels comprising on-screen pop-up boxes, automated email dispatches, and push alerts routed to the mobile terminal app. Trigger rules can be configured for candle breakout closes, real-time boundary contacts, or middle band rejections, utilizing an anti-spam throttle block to prevent duplicate signals. Bandwidth Volatility Metric: Measures the mathematical width of the Bollinger Bands relative to historical standard deviation averages to classify the market environment into High Volatility, Medium Volatility, Low Volatility, or Squeeze states (representing extreme price compression prior to expansion movements).

Configurable Input Parameters

The indicator provides comprehensive configuration parameters to adapt to individual trading styles: Bollinger Bands Setup: Adjustable fields for calculation Period, Standard Deviation multipliers, and Applied Price options (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Adjustable fields for calculation Period, Standard Deviation multipliers, and Applied Price options (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted). Multi-Timeframe Configuration: Options to enable automated higher timeframe selection or manually lock independent intervals.

Options to enable automated higher timeframe selection or manually lock independent intervals. Visual Adjustments: Custom parameters for band line widths, custom cloud background opacity, trend-based candlestick colors, and directional arrow tracking.

Custom parameters for band line widths, custom cloud background opacity, trend-based candlestick colors, and directional arrow tracking. Alert Customization: Individual toggles to isolate specific notification channels and precise trigger events independently.

Individual toggles to isolate specific notification channels and precise trigger events independently. Interface Layout: Settings to anchor the dashboard in any of the four chart corners, define background color tones, choose borders, and adjust font scaling.

Technical Interface Overview

The built-in on-chart textual panel delivers an immediate technical summary, including active timeframe status descriptions, higher timeframe structural alignments, live volatility evaluations based on band expansion, and active baseline settings. The panel initializes without placeholder scripts and repositions automatically upon chart window resizing.

Application Framework and Deployment

Asset Compatibility: Applicable to all major currency pairs, precious metals, commodity contracts, and indices displaying sufficient liquidity variables.

Applicable to all major currency pairs, precious metals, commodity contracts, and indices displaying sufficient liquidity variables. Timeframe Recommendations: Operates across all standard MT4 intervals; parameters are primary optimized for execution confluences on M15, H1, and H4 periods.

Operates across all standard MT4 intervals; parameters are primary optimized for execution confluences on and periods. Analytical Synergy: Functions as a core confluence component when deployed alongside secondary indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), MACD oscillators, or established horizontal Support and Resistance levels.

Risk Disclaimer Trading in financial derivative contracts, foreign exchange markets, and commodities carries substantial risk to investment capital and is not suitable for all categories of retail market participants. Automated technical analysis tools and indicators serve exclusively to assist manual chart evaluations and provide no absolute guarantee of financial profitability or protection against systemic drawdown events. Past historical presentations provide no definitive indicator of future live market conditions. Users maintain sole personal responsibility for managing capital risk parameters and executing individual trade entries in accordance with an established risk plan.