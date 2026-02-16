BB Trend Pro Monitor MT4

BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 4


For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166415

Value Tip: Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for $169 (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!)


BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, middle, and lower bands to provide a comprehensive data layout directly on a unified chart interface.

The indicator is engineered to assist manual chart analysis by delivering real-time mathematical evaluations of trend state variations, consolidation periods, and structural volatility expansions across multiple selectable horizons.

Core Technical Modules

  • Trend Direction Engine: Evaluates closed bar prices relative to the calculation bands to categorize market states into three defined conditions: Bullish Trend (price trading above the upper band or establishing support at the middle band), Bearish Trend (price trading below the lower band or facing rejection at the middle band), and Sideways (price consolidating within the outer band parameters).
  • Multi-Timeframe Matrix Dashboard: Displays the trend orientation of three independent timeframes simultaneously on a single chart screen. It features an automated detection module that assigns appropriate higher timeframe slots based on the active chart period, alongside manual selection capabilities from M1 to MN1.
  • Graphical Visualization Subsystem: Incorporates optional visual aids including color-shaded band clouds to distinguish trading ranges, dynamic candlestick color alterations mapped directly to the active trend state, and precise horizontal directional arrows at confirmed trend intersection coordinates.
  • Integrated Alert System: Supports three native terminal notification channels comprising on-screen pop-up boxes, automated email dispatches, and push alerts routed to the mobile terminal app. Trigger rules can be configured for candle breakout closes, real-time boundary contacts, or middle band rejections, utilizing an anti-spam throttle block to prevent duplicate signals.
  • Bandwidth Volatility Metric: Measures the mathematical width of the Bollinger Bands relative to historical standard deviation averages to classify the market environment into High Volatility, Medium Volatility, Low Volatility, or Squeeze states (representing extreme price compression prior to expansion movements).

Configurable Input Parameters

The indicator provides comprehensive configuration parameters to adapt to individual trading styles:

  • Bollinger Bands Setup: Adjustable fields for calculation Period, Standard Deviation multipliers, and Applied Price options (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).
  • Multi-Timeframe Configuration: Options to enable automated higher timeframe selection or manually lock independent intervals.
  • Visual Adjustments: Custom parameters for band line widths, custom cloud background opacity, trend-based candlestick colors, and directional arrow tracking.
  • Alert Customization: Individual toggles to isolate specific notification channels and precise trigger events independently.
  • Interface Layout: Settings to anchor the dashboard in any of the four chart corners, define background color tones, choose borders, and adjust font scaling.

Technical Interface Overview

The built-in on-chart textual panel delivers an immediate technical summary, including active timeframe status descriptions, higher timeframe structural alignments, live volatility evaluations based on band expansion, and active baseline settings. The panel initializes without placeholder scripts and repositions automatically upon chart window resizing.

Application Framework and Deployment

  • Asset Compatibility: Applicable to all major currency pairs, precious metals, commodity contracts, and indices displaying sufficient liquidity variables.
  • Timeframe Recommendations: Operates across all standard MT4 intervals; parameters are primary optimized for execution confluences on M15, H1, and H4 periods.
  • Analytical Synergy: Functions as a core confluence component when deployed alongside secondary indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), MACD oscillators, or established horizontal Support and Resistance levels.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading in financial derivative contracts, foreign exchange markets, and commodities carries substantial risk to investment capital and is not suitable for all categories of retail market participants. Automated technical analysis tools and indicators serve exclusively to assist manual chart evaluations and provide no absolute guarantee of financial profitability or protection against systemic drawdown events.

Past historical presentations provide no definitive indicator of future live market conditions. Users maintain sole personal responsibility for managing capital risk parameters and executing individual trade entries in accordance with an established risk plan.

For implementation inquiries, parameter troubleshooting, or optimization questions, please post within the product Comments section or initiate an internal platform message.

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NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
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