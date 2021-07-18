Gradients

Gradient is a scalpel strategy with two channels.

One channel is local - it is formed depending on the spread and not on some indicator. The principle of operation is as follows. The average spread in a given number of last ticks is analyzed and the external levels of the channel boundaries are plotted relative to it, to the breakout of which the bot reacts as to signal ones, the breakout works inside the channel.

The second channel is global - it is formed by the regression indicator, it is he who sets the trend, that is, the global direction of trade, the indicator timeframe is equal to the timeframe on which the bot is launched. Therefore, if the bot is launched on m1, then the trend will be on m1, and so on.

Also, do not forget that if the spread + commission is too large, the bot will work worse. Therefore, there is a setting that allows you to limit the bot's operation at a specified spread level (specify as the amount of the spread and commission in terms of the spread). The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit.

The same applies to requotes. The greater the delay in your broker in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set your stop loss and take profit. Each bot trade is protected by stops.

It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. It is necessary to test the bot at all ticks.

Parameters:
  • Magic - Expert's magic number.
  • Limit Requotes - the maximum acceptable deviation from the requested price.
  • Limit Spread - Limit on the spread.
  • Volume - Lot, works if the "Money Managemen On" field is disabled.
  • Money Management On - sets the lot automatically depending on the deposit.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit - Take Profit.
  • Chanel Spread - Channel by spread
  • Regr Bars - Setting the global regression thread, Bars parameter
  • Regr Degree - Setting the global regression thread, the Degree parameter
  • Regr Kstd - Setting the global regression thread, parameter Kstd
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Spider Gold MT5
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
Experts
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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The indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. A signal to exit the resale area is a buy signal. A signal to exit the overbought area is a sell signal. Usually, you need to set relative values ​​for the overbought and oversold levels of Bottom and Top - for this indicator. Most often, a good trend is visible on the price chart visually. But an experienced trader must clearly understand the current balance of power in the market before entering. And the indicator will help t
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This indicator can track the steady price movement in a certain direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or lateral, when the market movement does not have a pronounced focus. The indicator works on the basis of two moving average as well as an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows. Benefits. Allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly enough understand which particular trend is currently
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Dolphin Bands indicator works equally well on any timeframes. For medium-duration trends, it is recommended to use the standard setting. To study long-term trends, it is recommended to use an indicator value greater than the standard. To analyze short-term trends, it is better to use a lower indicator value. Most often, an exponential method is used to calculate the indicator, but other varieties can also be used. Dolphin Bands is a collection of lines. The two center lines of the indicator ar
Martingals
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Martingals indicator works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate the optimal entry points for future Martingale averaging, even with a zero exponent. The indicator shows a signal to close the series only if all previous signals can be closed in profit. After closing a series in profit, you need to immediately open an order in the direction of the signal. Thus, the close signal is at the same time the reverse opening point to the other side of the new order. The probabi
Levels Market
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Indicators
Levels Market is one of the simplest, but no less effective tools from this. Pivot points can be built from these levels, levels are constructed as statistical significance at a given point in time. Trading by levels is a classic in the work of a trader. You can use them as a ready-made trading strategy or as an additional filter in your trading system. In the settings you can specify the offset for building levels. Interpretation of levels: Lines 8/8 and 0/8 (Final Resistance). These lines ar
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
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Condors TMA  ( Triangular Moving Average ) is a channel indicator without redrawing, built on the basis of moving averages. The key difference between the Condor TMA indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from the same Bollinger indicator) is that Condor TMA takes into account not simple moving averages, but twice smoothed ones, which allows one to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand makes the indicator less sensitive.
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Indicators
Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire
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Indicators
A very simple and convenient trend indicator based on price divergence. He showed himself well in scalping. Help in finding entry points for analysis. It can be used as a filter in trade. It has two parameters: Period and Level. The Level parameter helps to filter out excess signals. For example, for EURUSD, the Level parameter may be 0.0001. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. We must not forget that the approach to
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Indicators
Calculated trend indicator, can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio, shows successful signals. Uses two options for settings. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The probability of a successful trend is not very bad! The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
XStrain
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Experts
The XStrain expert system works on all types of accounts. It works both in 4 and 5-digit quotes. Spread and requotes are not critical, any broker is suitable. To optimize the expert system, one year is recommended for the period H1 or H4. Optimization can be carried out at opening prices, the results differ little from testing on real ticks, since the bot works at opening prices. It is enough to optimize once a month! To get better results, it is recommended to work on several different pairs.
Formulas
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Experts
An expert of a new type Formulas has been created - it works using sharp tick movements. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01. A small initial deposit also contributes
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Indicators
The Trend Distinctive indicator smoothes price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging the data. This gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine what trend will be present at a particular time interval. This is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either an upward or downward movement of the price of a trading instrument. Although the indicator is a little late, it still generates the most reliable signals th
Red Bot
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Experts
The mechanism of work of the Red Bot Expert Advisor is designed so that before opening a transaction, they undergo instant implicit filtering, which, if there are competent and practical settings, allows the buyer to level the number of unprofitable and unproductive transactions. The adviser has a large number of internal regulators, software installations and special codes that help to safely and efficiently trade. This is a fully automated Expert Advisor, built on the scalping strategy, work
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Introduced expert system   Stable Ex works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all
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The presented expert system works with the GBPUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of seven orders - that is, a maximum of seven orders can be made in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types
Transition
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Indicators
Transition indicator can track a steady price movement in a certain direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced focus. The indicator works on the basis of two moving average as well as an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows. Trading based on trend indicators is the simplest and often the most effective. If you correctly determine the beginni
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
Trend DI
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Trend DI is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis that helps determine the exact direction of a trend: either an upward or downward movement of the price of a trading instrument. Although the Trend DI indicator is a bit late, it still generates the most reliable signals that a trader can safely navigate. The Trend DI indicator smooths price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging data. This gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine which trend will be present in a par
Trend ZVD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Trend ZVD Trend Indicator is important for identifying trends in financial markets. However, this indicator works equally well during consolidation periods. The Trend ZVD trend indicator indicates the direction in which the asset of your choice can move. The Trend ZVD trend indicator copes with the main task of trading: to find the entry point to the market at the time the trend is created and the exit point at the time it is completed. A trend in trade is the steady movement of quotes in
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Vitalii Zakharuk
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An indicator from the zigzag family with levels. First of all, I will point out arguments in favor of the advisability of using a level indicator. They give the trader the following benefits: Alternative points of view - the level indicator helps to look at the levels from the side, compare them with several automatic systems, identify errors; Saving time - reducing the cost of effort for self-building lines; Exact mathematical calculation - quick calculation of levels, ratios of indicators
Progress Scalp
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Progress Scalp strategy is based on tick trading principles. At its core, this strategy is fenders, that is, the trader receives signals for opening positions during pullbacks from the main movement. A distinctive feature of this strategy is that transactions are concluded only during periods of strong tick movements in the forex market. The Progress Scalp strategy was developed for trading with different currency pairs. You need to choose a currency pair with the lowest spreads and virtual
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Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Long expert system works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types of testing throughout the history for the specified currency pair. Also, the expert system is tested with various delay values, it works in fully automatic mode! No settings are needed, use only the default settings. Thi
Trend Admin
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The indicator is simple and clear, making the work of the trader as easy as possible and giving clear signals to enter the market. This indicator has two settings for the period. Which makes it more flexible. And at the same time, many false signals do not appear. The larger the period, the smoother the indicator itself will be. It can be used both independently and together with other indicators of technical analysis (including with oscillators), as well as with another same indicator (with
Special levels
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Индикатор отображает регнессионный канал с сопровождением каналов фактически создавая уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Уровни поддержки и сопротивления являются одним из важнейших элементов технического анализа. С этим утверждением согласится любой трейдер. Уровни в трейдинге используются непосредственно, открывая и закрывая ордера у границ диапазона, очерченного ими. Также уровни применяют баланс спроса и предложения в своих торговых стратегиях на различных временных интервалах. Визуальное
Anniversary
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
An expert of a new type Anniversary - works using sharp tick movements, the algorithm that was created earlier is significantly improved. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot o
Trends Signal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Trends Signal indicator displays the direction of the trend with arrows, works in a simple and clear way. It uses a combination of reliable and simple indicators to analyze prices. The signals of the Trends Signal indicator can be interpreted as follows: buy when the bars are colored blue, and sell when they are red. An effective indicator with a wide range of three parameters for trading. Parameters: Length - The number of bars to calculate. LevelUP, LevelDN - Levels for determining overb
Open Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Open Trend indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. Most often, a good trend is visible on a price chart visually. But an experienced trader should clearly understand the current balance of power in the market before entering. A signal to exit the oversold area is a buy signal. A signal to exit the overbought area is a sell signal. Usually, you need to set the relative values ​​for the overbought and oversold levels Bottom and Top for this indicator. The Open Trend i
Sharp
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Sharp expert system works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable level of the spread, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. The key for the Sharp bot is the spread, it works with default settings, it is possible to work with a spread of up to 10. If the spread is more than 10, then you need to select other settings. Testing should be performed with a spread of up to 10 on all ticks. There is no point i
Business Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Are you tired of the constant ups and downs? It is not worth becoming a victim of unstable market movements, it is time to somehow get rid of it! Already now, you can use Business Trend solutions to balance the analysis of price movements and get a clearer picture of price behavior. Business Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You will no longer find a copyright indicator like this. A simple
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