Gradient is a scalpel strategy with two channels.





One channel is local - it is formed depending on the spread and not on some indicator. The principle of operation is as follows. The average spread in a given number of last ticks is analyzed and the external levels of the channel boundaries are plotted relative to it, to the breakout of which the bot reacts as to signal ones, the breakout works inside the channel.





The second channel is global - it is formed by the regression indicator, it is he who sets the trend, that is, the global direction of trade, the indicator timeframe is equal to the timeframe on which the bot is launched. Therefore, if the bot is launched on m1, then the trend will be on m1, and so on.





Also, do not forget that if the spread + commission is too large, the bot will work worse. Therefore, there is a setting that allows you to limit the bot's operation at a specified spread level (specify as the amount of the spread and commission in terms of the spread). The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit.





The same applies to requotes. The greater the delay in your broker in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set your stop loss and take profit. Each bot trade is protected by stops.





It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. It is necessary to test the bot at all ticks.





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