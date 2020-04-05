A next-generation professional expert advisor with clear logic for adaptive scanning of current market conditions and grid-based trade management. The advisor is designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) trading instrument. The advisor's input signals are calculated using specific data structures and proprietary algorithms based on real-world experience. The robot monitors trading position volumes, slippage, and spread changes, provides order tracking and protection, and works with any deposit size. Trailing takes into account commissions and the current volatility of the instrument being used.

To maximize profit potential, the robot analyzes price behavior in real time, taking into account the volatility of a given pair, and determines trading direction using effective trading logic that ensures dynamic trading and high performance.

It is recommended to choose brokers with fast order execution, minimal slippage, and low spreads.

If necessary, the expert can be easily reconfigured for more conservative or aggressive trading, depending on the trader's preferences,

and also change the settings for use on other currency pairs.

After installing the robot on the XAU/USD chart with default parameters, the advisor monitors and analyzes the market, performing trading operations five days a week.

The advisor monitors the spread in real time and stops trades until the spread returns to a maximum threshold set in the settings, protecting against poor order execution during periods of high volatility or low market liquidity.

The expert takes into account the specified trading time and automatically stops opening new positions outside this time.