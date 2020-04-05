Fenomen

A next-generation professional expert advisor with clear logic for adaptive scanning of current market conditions and grid-based trade management. The advisor is designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) trading instrument. The advisor's input signals are calculated using specific data structures and proprietary algorithms based on real-world experience. The robot monitors trading position volumes, slippage, and spread changes, provides order tracking and protection, and works with any deposit size. Trailing takes into account commissions and the current volatility of the instrument being used.
To maximize profit potential, the robot analyzes price behavior in real time, taking into account the volatility of a given pair, and determines trading direction using effective trading logic that ensures dynamic trading and high performance.
It is recommended to choose brokers with fast order execution, minimal slippage, and low spreads.
If necessary, the expert can be easily reconfigured for more conservative or aggressive trading, depending on the trader's preferences,
and also change the settings for use on other currency pairs.
After installing the robot on the XAU/USD chart with default parameters, the advisor monitors and analyzes the market, performing trading operations five days a week.
The advisor monitors the spread in real time and stops trades until the spread returns to a maximum threshold set in the settings, protecting against poor order execution during periods of high volatility or low market liquidity.
The expert takes into account the specified trading time and automatically stops opening new positions outside this time.

Parameters:

UseLOGO - use logo on graphics
UseTime - use trading time frames (0-24)
StartTrade - trading start time (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
StartTradeMonday - trading start time on Monday (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
EndTrade - trading end time (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
EndTradeFriday - trading end time on Friday (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
FirstPeriod - the first period of signal calculation
InnerDev - internal deviation of signal calculation
OuterDev - external deviation of signal calculation
BackShift - shifting the signal calculation with the possibility of linear extrapolation into the future
FirstFactor - the first factor of the first period of signal calculation
SecondPeriod - the second period of signal calculation
SecondFactor - the second factor of the second period of signal calculation
SignalFactorPeriod - the general factor of signal calculation periods
Signal - the main regulator of the signal for entering the market
SignalFactor is the main factor for automatic regulation of market entry signals.
TakeProfit - a fixed profit level
StopLoss - fixed loss level
GridStep - grid step
GridFactor - automatic grid step adjustment factor
MaxGridOpen - grid size limit
CloseFactor - the closing factor of the extreme grid order
ProfitStart - the level at which profit is taken
ProfitStop - profit-taking distance
TrailingStart - the trailing start level
TrailingStartCoeff - coefficient for increasing the trailing start
TrailingStartCoeffStep - the number of steps to increase the trailing start
TrailingStop - trailing distance
TrailingStopCoeff - coefficient for reducing the trailing distance
TrailingStep - trailing step
FixedLot - lot size when AutoMM is disabled
AutoMM - AutoMM calculation percentage
AutoMMFactor - the factor increasing AutoMM relative to the number of one-way positions
MaxSpread - the maximum allowed spread size
MagicExp - an identifier for collaboration with other experts

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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