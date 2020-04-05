Fenomen
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A next-generation professional expert advisor with clear logic for adaptive scanning of current market conditions and grid-based trade management. The advisor is designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) trading instrument. The advisor's input signals are calculated using specific data structures and proprietary algorithms based on real-world experience. The robot monitors trading position volumes, slippage, and spread changes, provides order tracking and protection, and works with any deposit size. Trailing takes into account commissions and the current volatility of the instrument being used.
To maximize profit potential, the robot analyzes price behavior in real time, taking into account the volatility of a given pair, and determines trading direction using effective trading logic that ensures dynamic trading and high performance.
It is recommended to choose brokers with fast order execution, minimal slippage, and low spreads.
If necessary, the expert can be easily reconfigured for more conservative or aggressive trading, depending on the trader's preferences,
and also change the settings for use on other currency pairs.
After installing the robot on the XAU/USD chart with default parameters, the advisor monitors and analyzes the market, performing trading operations five days a week.
The advisor monitors the spread in real time and stops trades until the spread returns to a maximum threshold set in the settings, protecting against poor order execution during periods of high volatility or low market liquidity.
The expert takes into account the specified trading time and automatically stops opening new positions outside this time.
Parameters:
UseLOGO - use logo on graphics
UseTime - use trading time frames (0-24)
StartTrade - trading start time (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
StartTradeMonday - trading start time on Monday (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
EndTrade - trading end time (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
EndTradeFriday - trading end time on Friday (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
FirstPeriod - the first period of signal calculation
InnerDev - internal deviation of signal calculation
OuterDev - external deviation of signal calculation
BackShift - shifting the signal calculation with the possibility of linear extrapolation into the future
FirstFactor - the first factor of the first period of signal calculation
SecondPeriod - the second period of signal calculation
SecondFactor - the second factor of the second period of signal calculation
SignalFactorPeriod - the general factor of signal calculation periods
Signal - the main regulator of the signal for entering the market
SignalFactor is the main factor for automatic regulation of market entry signals.
TakeProfit - a fixed profit level
StopLoss - fixed loss level
GridStep - grid step
GridFactor - automatic grid step adjustment factor
MaxGridOpen - grid size limit
CloseFactor - the closing factor of the extreme grid order
ProfitStart - the level at which profit is taken
ProfitStop - profit-taking distance
TrailingStart - the trailing start level
TrailingStartCoeff - coefficient for increasing the trailing start
TrailingStartCoeffStep - the number of steps to increase the trailing start
TrailingStop - trailing distance
TrailingStopCoeff - coefficient for reducing the trailing distance
TrailingStep - trailing step
FixedLot - lot size when AutoMM is disabled
AutoMM - AutoMM calculation percentage
AutoMMFactor - the factor increasing AutoMM relative to the number of one-way positions
MaxSpread - the maximum allowed spread size
MagicExp - an identifier for collaboration with other experts