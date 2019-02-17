Close Assistant 5

Close Assistant (CA) is a full featured utility for monitoring and closing a set of positions placed by trader or EA. It closes filtered orders in specified time or level or candle patterns or when a certain profit or loss of the total positions is reached. CA uses Zero Profit Lock function to save deposit when total profit falls to zero. Profit and loss levels can be set in fixed amount of account currency or percentage of balance or equity or margin. CA only monitors and works on filtered positions and don’t change anything else. It uses ways of position filtering include filter by symbol, position type and size, opening date range, comment, magic number and ticket number. CA also displays buttons for removing TP and SL and closing of filtered orders. Additional info is displayed in the graphical panel.

Using this tool is very simple. Just set filters and closing conditions.





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