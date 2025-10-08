- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
588
Profit Trades:
437 (74.31%)
Loss Trades:
151 (25.68%)
Best trade:
50.78 USD
Worst trade:
-45.46 USD
Gross Profit:
2 616.18 USD (204 225 pips)
Gross Loss:
-983.97 USD (89 431 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (181.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
181.88 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
33.65
Long Trades:
280 (47.62%)
Short Trades:
308 (52.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.66
Expected Payoff:
2.78 USD
Average Profit:
5.99 USD
Average Loss:
-6.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.46 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.77%
Annual Forecast:
167.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
48.50 USD (4.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.97% (48.50 USD)
By Equity:
60.28% (583.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|111
|AUDCAD
|101
|AUDUSD
|99
|NZDCAD
|98
|EURUSD
|92
|NZDUSD
|87
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|561
|AUDCAD
|175
|AUDUSD
|232
|NZDCAD
|193
|EURUSD
|250
|NZDUSD
|221
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|37K
|AUDCAD
|13K
|AUDUSD
|9K
|NZDCAD
|22K
|EURUSD
|23K
|NZDUSD
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.78 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +181.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 51
|
TitanFX-06
|0.00 × 53
|
TurnkeyFX-Demo
|0.00 × 51
|
LCG-Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
IMMFX-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
MaxiServices-Real
|0.00 × 48
|
WetradeInternational-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Forexware-Live 7
|0.00 × 15
|
Varchev-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VanfInternational-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
GWFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGBOSSHOLDINGSCL-LIVE4
|0.00 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
CFI1-Real
|0.00 × 119
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 74
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.com-Demo
|0.00 × 35
|
GOMarketsSVG-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TiranForex-Live
|0.00 × 61
|
MTBank-LIVE-1
|0.00 × 54
|
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.00 × 14
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
|0.00 × 74
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
326%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
52
100%
588
74%
100%
2.65
2.78
USD
USD
60%
1:500