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Sugianto

NETZ EA

Sugianto
Sugianto

Sugianto

4.1 (125)
My product recommendation :
1. Neo Gold, trades gold, no grid, no martingale, tight stoploss.
2. Super Gold Trend, which has a revenge system; every time a loss occurs, it opens an order with a larger lot size.
29 products 14 signals 8 topics 128 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 326%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
588
Profit Trades:
437 (74.31%)
Loss Trades:
151 (25.68%)
Best trade:
50.78 USD
Worst trade:
-45.46 USD
Gross Profit:
2 616.18 USD (204 225 pips)
Gross Loss:
-983.97 USD (89 431 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (181.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
181.88 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
33.65
Long Trades:
280 (47.62%)
Short Trades:
308 (52.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.66
Expected Payoff:
2.78 USD
Average Profit:
5.99 USD
Average Loss:
-6.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.46 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.77%
Annual Forecast:
167.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
48.50 USD (4.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.97% (48.50 USD)
By Equity:
60.28% (583.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 111
AUDCAD 101
AUDUSD 99
NZDCAD 98
EURUSD 92
NZDUSD 87
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 561
AUDCAD 175
AUDUSD 232
NZDCAD 193
EURUSD 250
NZDUSD 221
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 37K
AUDCAD 13K
AUDUSD 9K
NZDCAD 22K
EURUSD 23K
NZDUSD 16K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.78 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +181.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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0.00 × 51
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0.00 × 53
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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 8
MaxiServices-Real
0.00 × 48
WetradeInternational-Live
0.00 × 5
Forexware-Live 7
0.00 × 15
Varchev-Real
0.00 × 9
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
VanfInternational-Primary
0.00 × 1
GWFX-Live
0.00 × 1
BIGBOSSHOLDINGSCL-LIVE4
0.00 × 5
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 8
CFI1-Real
0.00 × 119
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 16
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 74
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 35
GOMarketsSVG-Real 3
0.00 × 1
TiranForex-Live
0.00 × 61
MTBank-LIVE-1
0.00 × 54
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 5
0.00 × 14
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
0.00 × 74
1002 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.03.01 22:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.25 00:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.24 18:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.24 16:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.24 10:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.24 09:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.24 08:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.24 07:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.23 11:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.23 06:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.23 02:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.20 15:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.19 09:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.19 07:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.19 04:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.19 03:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.18 18:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.18 15:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.18 14:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.17 16:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NETZ EA
30 USD per month
326%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
52
100%
588
74%
100%
2.65
2.78
USD
60%
1:500
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