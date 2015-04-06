Geminis EA Hunter Trends

  • Experts
  • Mauricio Valbuena
    Mauricio Valbuena

    Mauricio Valbuena

    4.6 (53)
    I am passionate about the financial and business world, with solid experience as a professional trader. My dedication to developing innovative strategies in the financial markets has been key to my success as an entrepreneur. Additionally, my skill as a developer allows me to create advanced
    16 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is a tool designed to assist traders in their operations and thus help them reduce risk, its basic operation is to place a pending pending order at a certain distance, replacing the stop loss.

This pending order is responsible for closing the current order and opening a new one in the direction of the market, until achieving a specific profit.

the control panel is designed to monitor the amount of pending orders that have been executed as well as calculate the recovery profit or target

It is designed for Automatic / semi manual operations. that is to say, the EA can open operations automatically, or the user can open the first operation according to their market analysis and subsequently the EA automatically takes over until the objective is achieved.
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