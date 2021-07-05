Ind Trend Shooter mt4

  • Indicators
  • Mauricio Valbuena
    Mauricio Valbuena

    Mauricio Valbuena

    4.6 (53)
    I am passionate about the financial and business world, with solid experience as a professional trader. My dedication to developing innovative strategies in the financial markets has been key to my success as an entrepreneur. Additionally, my skill as a developer allows me to create advanced
    16 products
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 24 May 2024
TREND SHOOTER   Without alerts

It is a trend indicator based on moving averages that very efficiently calculates changes in market direction.

This has the ability to anticipate changes of direction very early.

FEATURES

This indicator particularly draws two moving averages that are used only to show color changes.

they can wear these moving stockings as they wish as they do not affect the color change behavior

bullish blue color


bearish red color

where the line is interrupted it is not recommended to open trades

With alerts


PARAMETERS
Fast_SMA_Periods: slow moving average periods
Slow_SMA_Periods: fast moving average periods
Time_Frame: time filter
Shift : displacement of candles
Arrow_offset: distance between arrow and candle



RECOMMENDATIONS

This indicator is used in all temporalities and in all types of markets such as stocks, futures, forex, cryptos, additionally it can be used in different periods of time: hours, daily, weekly, etc.

it is very good for binary options


TREND SHOOTER With alerts   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117683?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page



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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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AlgoTraderFX 2025.03.16 06:52 
 

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