Ind Super trend mt4

This indicator shows us the trend or direction of the market and a possible stop loss





This indicator works with two parameters, period and multiplier. Buy and sell signals are generated when the indicator crosses the closing price and it changes color.





This indicator is used in all types of markets such as stocks, futures, forex, cryptos, additionally it can be used in different time periods: hours, daily, weekly, etc.





It is recommended not to use it while the market is sideways, this can be determined when we are far from a moving average