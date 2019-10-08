Break Out with TP and SL fibonacci
- Indicators
- Dedy Prasetiyo
- Version: 1.4
How To Trade
Execute your trades in 3 Easy Steps!
Step 1: Trade Setup
- Entry Buy in Signal price and TP1 in price indicator, You can use trailing stop in TP1.
- Entry Sell in Signal price and TP1 in price indicator, You can use trailing stop in TP1.
- Success Rate ≥ 75% 100:25
- Stop loss BUY ----> You can set stop loss on Line Order SELL.
- Stop loss SELL ----> You can set stop loss on Line Order BUY.
- Option 1: Take profit on TP1.
- Option 2: Partial take profit on TP1 and close remaining position on TP2.
Strategy SIMPLE BreakOut
If you get Stoploss BUY, You can open on price order SELL with multiplier lot.
Strategy moore you can read on our blog.
Intéressant et très utile. Merci.