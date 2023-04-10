Gea Snipter GBPUSD mt5

  • Utilities
  • Mauricio Valbuena
    Mauricio Valbuena

    Mauricio Valbuena

    4.6 (53)
    I am passionate about the financial and business world, with solid experience as a professional trader. My dedication to developing innovative strategies in the financial markets has been key to my success as an entrepreneur. Additionally, my skill as a developer allows me to create advanced
    16 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Here is a powerful trading tool that will allow you to trade manually or automatically in any market, but is especially useful in markets with high volatility and liquidity.


This system has two EAs (Expert Advisors): one for Buy and one for Sell, which work independently. The operation is based on the hedging strategy and the increase in lots based on the Fibonacci sequence, which will allow you to always add the two previous lots: 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13...


You decide how you want to trade: you can start the cycles manually or automatically, depending on the strategy you are using. In manual mode, you can control the buttons on the screen, while in automatic mode, the bot will make its inputs based on divergences, which can be controlled by a single parameter: the indicator periods.


And that's not all, the expert has three totally independent and adjustable closing systems according to your needs, which will allow you to operate with greater security and confidence in the financial market.


Do not miss the opportunity to improve your trading operations. Find out how this expert can help you trade more efficiently and profitably in the financial market!"

Features

  1. This expert has separate bots for Buy and Sell, which can be adjusted in the system parameters.

    • // Automatic trading Buy

    • // Automatic trading Sell

  2. The hedge has both a lot multiplier and a trade distance multiplier to reduce risk.

    • // Lots

    • // Distance between trades pips (0 = off)

    • // Grid multiplier  (1 = off)       

    • // Maximum number of trades

  3. It has closing buttons that will allow you to easily exit the market at any time you want.

  4. It has a lines button that will allow you to control the bot in a more efficient and personalized way. Find out how this expert can help you improve your trading operations and reduce risk in the financial market!

  5. Also, these buttons not only allow you to exit the market easily, but also allow you to use the bot in the strategy tester. With this feature, you will be able to automate your trading strategy and let the expert trade for you, without having to worry about anything else!


  1. This expert is not only versatile in terms of the markets you can trade, but also has different time frames that can be analyzed simultaneously. In this way, you will be able to obtain a complete and detailed vision of the financial market and make more informed and accurate trading decisions.

  2. This expert not only allows you to control the maximum number of orders and the maximum volume allowed, but also limits the daily risk and the risk per trade. In addition, he has a maximum stop loss for all orders, which allows you to manage and limit the risk of your trading operations effectively. With these risk control features, you will be able to operate with greater peace of mind and confidence in the financial market.

  3. This system not only offers you different risk control options, but also has three different closing systems that allow you to alternate and optimize your trading results. The system automatically adjusts to your specific trading needs and goals.

  4. It has a very complete risk control panel that will allow you to manage your trading operations more effectively. This control panel will show you important statistics such as your daily, weekly and monthly earnings, maximum risk and maximum drawdown, among other relevant data. With this information, you will be able to make more informed decisions and better control your risks in the financial market.



Parameters

// Contact:  to inform contact details


// Automatic trading Buy:     Activate automatic Buy system

// Automatic trading Sell:     Activate automatic Sell system


// Start time: Trading start time

// End time: Trading end time

// Maximum spread: Maximum spread allowed

// Lots:                                 Set the volume for cycle start


// Active Autolots: Enable automatic volume calculation on balance - true / false

// Autolots % : percentage of balance to invest %

// Active hedge: Activate the coverage system more than one operation simultaneously true false

// Multiply on loss: Volume increase multiplier when the price is at a loss

// Multiply on profit: Volume increase multiplier when the price is at a profit





// Distance between trades pips (0 = off):    Set the minimum price distance between each trade

// Grid multiplier  (1 = off):    multiplier to increase the minimum price distance between each trade



// Activate alternate orders: activate embedded orders buy - sell - buy ........

// Timeframe Range: timeframe for range filter

// Periods Range: parameters for range filter


// Timeframes  Bars: signal interval timeframe

// Timeframes  Levels: levels timeframe

// Periods levels: Levels periods

// Multiply_Atr: Atr multiplier

// Sens: Offset levels


END OF TREND CLOSURE

// Past candles count: N candles

// Min pips range between_candles:  pips between candles

// Trend_Quality (between 1 and 9): slope trend


// Start N orders: number of orders to activate

// closing profit: profit between pair of orders

// Activate impulse system: Activate impulse system true false





input string _4 = "T R A D I N G  D A Y S";

input bool Monday = true; configuration of trading days

input bool Tuesday = true; configuration of trading days

input bool Wednesday = true; configuration of trading days

input bool Thursday = true; configuration of trading days

input bool Friday = false; configuration of trading days

input bool Saturday = false; configuration of trading days

input bool Sunday = false; configuration of trading days




"xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"; // RISK MANAGEMENT

// maximun loss daily   (0 = off):   maximum risk of the day, and is given in the trading currency

/ N days to reset: number of days to reset the system

// Minimum funds:   minimum funds allowed to deactivate the bot

// Fixed Stop loss: stop loss

// Maximum number of trades:  Set the maximum allowed number of trades


// Volume upper limit: Maximum volume allowed

// Active End stop: Activate fixed closing time 

// End stop trades: fixed closing time ej 20:00

// Slippage: difference between the expected price of an operation and the real price at which the operation is executed



// Magic Number:      magic number



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News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (de
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Rouge Mouta
Utilities
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Utilities
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Utilities
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Utilities
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilities
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
Utilities
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Utilities
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Utilities
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
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