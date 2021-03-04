GoldTrend MT4

5
  • Indicators
  • Sopany Zemmy
    Sopany Zemmy

    Sopany Zemmy

    5 (1)
    Good Day, everyone...
    Thanks for coming...
    I am a junior here , but I will try my best to do something usefull.
    You can't have a better tomorrow if you think about yesterday.
    Hope you all can help and share knowledge
    Best regards and Enjoy your trading time ..
    3 products 2 topics 5 comments
  • Version: 5.2
  • Updated: 15 March 2021
  • Activations: 5

GoldTrend MT4

- is  a leading indicator for Gold on MetaTrader 4
- In Update version has been added new ability on USD pairs 
  ( AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY )
- very easy to use, even for beginners
 - Stoploss and Take Profit provided

- no repaint, no redraw and no lagging 


When you decide to enter the global market , 
then there is a technical skill you absolutely must have,
- which is all about trends.

Why - GoldTrend is different from others :

Not only uptrend and downtrend, GoldTrend has a special technique 
for finding a trend: Sideways (ranging).

Did you know :
- before a trend formed, it often starts with a sideways.

Why - GoldTrend is important to you.
Because you really need: 
- high accuracy - certainty in decision making - and you can still spare your time for daily activities 

How to use it
You just have to wait for a notification message and / or watch the trend change.

> Uptrend notification is the first time an uptrend begins. 
It means that: 
- There is a good chance to prepare for a Buy position. 
.. If you are a trading expert, you still have a chance to check your support levels. 
- It is time to know when to close the previous Sell position.

> Downtrend notification is the first time a downtrend begins. 
It means that: 
- There is a good chance to prepare for a Sell position. 
.. If you are a trading expert, you still have a chance to check your resistance levels. 
- It is time to know when to close the previous Buy position.

> Sideways notification is when gold has no certainty of direction
This is a good time for: 
1. Close the previous Buy or Sell position. 
2. You can take a break while waiting for new trend notifications after this sideways ends. 
3. You can also do scalping at a lower time frame. 

Example: 
Open 2 charts with proportional sizes (press ALT+R on chart) 
with time frames: H1 and M15. 
Put the GoldTrend indicator into both charts
1. Trend reference - based on H1. 

2. Scalping on M15 or even M5.

> Stop Loss and Take Profit Lines are provided to make your Risk Management more effective


Analytical features
  • Real-time trend analysis of all time frames.
  Scale H1 is recommended.

  • Sideways, Uptrend and Downtrend identification

   It is a leading indicator - no repaint, no recalculate, and  no lagging.


Graphical features
  • GoldTrend is designed for gold and USD pairs.
  • Realtime Trend color directly into the chart candles.
  • Suitable for any screen resolutions.


Input Parameters

  • Candle Box for Sideways - default is true (yes). When GoldTrend finds a Sideways trend, the candlestick will be given a box.

  • Color - Sideways - default is Lavender. A color for trend: Sideways

  • Use Push Notification - default is true (yes). A notification will be sent to the mobile MetaTrader - installed on your smartphone.

  • Send alert on screen - default is false (no). A notification will be shown on your chart.

  • Chart Background - default is GoldTrend-ChartTitle. You can use an image as a chart background.

How to use chart background :
Put an image file with the .bmp extension in the directory MQL4/ Images, by selecting the menu in the upper left corner: File -> Open Data Folder.

The default image file has been provided by the seller.

Here is the file's link :   https://c.mql5.com/31/577/GoldTrend-ChartTitle.zip

https://c.mql5.com/31/582/GT_background82.zip    

Enjoy your trading time !






Reviews 2
Ari Susanti
42
Ari Susanti 2021.03.16 14:36 
 

Very good indicator, I like it!

I use 3 time frames to see higher time frame is controlling the lower scale.

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Sometimes we need convincing data  to make sure our robot, or our indicator goes exactly the way it should be. Sometimes we find out that the data is inaccurate , it can be void , or it has the  same data as the previous one .  that is why  sometimes we find a message on the screen " Waiting for Update ". The system is trying to refresh and reload the data. The Refresh Charts indicator. This Indicator Utility will solve those problems with just one click . It will refresh and extract data from
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Currency Weight FX ( CW8) You are going to see the Forex Treasure If you think in Forex Trading you are dealing with one chart only, then you are on your way to be plunged into misery. The weight of one's currency will affect other currency or currencies. This Currency Weight FX is a breakthrough in trading tools With Currency Weight FX   ( CW8 ) indicator you will see each weight of major currency. This currency WEIGHT is very much different from currency STRENGTH most people usually mean. CW
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rQ1DhtJK
101
rQ1DhtJK 2022.06.12 14:27 
 

Amazing Job Done by the Author, The Indicator is one of its kind ..." It has no Size in the market so far to me" I want to see the next Upgrade to cover USTEC100, BTCUSD, and USOIL. I wish him Good Luck, Good Health, and More Brilliants Ideas...ooh, and with Lots of GAINS as well.

Ari Susanti
42
Ari Susanti 2021.03.16 14:36 
 

Very good indicator, I like it!

I use 3 time frames to see higher time frame is controlling the lower scale.

Sopany Zemmy
562
Reply from developer Sopany Zemmy 2021.03.17 16:40
Thank you, i hope your trading get easier ang get more gain. Good Luck ...
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