GoldTrend MT4

- is a leading indicator for Gold on MetaTrader 4

- In Update version has been added new ability on USD pairs

( AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY )

- very easy to use, even for beginners

- Stoploss and Take Profit provided - no repaint, no redraw and no lagging





When you decide to enter the global market ,

then there is a technical skill you absolutely must have,

- which is all about trends .





Why - GoldTrend is different from others :





Not only uptrend and downtrend, GoldTrend has a special technique

for finding a trend: Sideways (ranging).





Did you know :

- before a trend formed, it often starts with a sideways .





Why - GoldTrend is important to you.

Because you really need:

- high accuracy - certainty in decision making - and you can still spare your time for daily activities





How to use it

You just have to wait for a notification message and / or watch the trend change.





> Uptrend notification is the first time an uptrend begins.

It means that:

- There is a good chance to prepare for a Buy position.

.. If you are a trading expert, you still have a chance to check your support levels.

- It is time to know when to close the previous Sell position.





> Downtrend notification is the first time a downtrend begins.

It means that:

- There is a good chance to prepare for a Sell position.

.. If you are a trading expert, you still have a chance to check your resistance levels.

- It is time to know when to close the previous Buy position.





> Sideways notification is when gold has no certainty of direction.

This is a good time for:

1. Close the previous Buy or Sell position.

2. You can take a break while waiting for new trend notifications after this sideways ends.

3. You can also do scalping at a lower time frame.





Example:

Open 2 charts with proportional sizes (press ALT+R on chart)

with time frames: H1 and M15.

Put the GoldTrend indicator into both charts.

1. Trend reference - based on H1.

2. Scalping on M15 or even M5. > Stop Loss and Take Profit Lines are provided to make your Risk Management more effective



Analytical features

Real-time trend analysis of all time frames.

Scale H1 is recommended.





Sideways, Uptrend and Downtrend identification

It is a leading indicator - no repaint, no recalculate, and no lagging.



Graphical features

GoldTrend is designed for gold and USD pairs .



is . Realtime Trend color directly into the chart candles.



Suitable for any screen resolutions.



Input Parameters

Candle Box for Sideways - default is true (yes). When GoldTrend finds a Sideways trend, the candlestick will be given a box.





Color - Sideways - default is Lavender. A color for trend: Sideways





Use Push Notification - default is true (yes). A notification will be sent to the mobile MetaTrader - installed on your smartphone.





Send alert on screen - default is false (no). A notification will be shown on your chart.





Chart Background - default is GoldTrend-ChartTitle . You can use an image as a chart background.





How to use chart background :

Put an image file with the .bmp extension in the directory MQL4/ Images , by selecting the menu in the upper left corner: File -> Open Data Folder.

The default image file has been provided by the seller.

Here is the file's link : https://c.mql5.com/31/577/GoldTrend-ChartTitle.zip

https://c.mql5.com/31/582/GT_background82.zip

Enjoy your trading time !



















