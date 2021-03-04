GoldTrend MT4
- Indicators
-
Sopany ZemmyGood Day, everyone...
Thanks for coming...
I am a junior here , but I will try my best to do something usefull.
You can't have a better tomorrow if you think about yesterday.
Hope you all can help and share knowledge
Best regards and Enjoy your trading time ..
- Version: 5.2
- Updated: 15 March 2021
- Activations: 5
GoldTrend MT4
- is a leading indicator for Gold on MetaTrader 4
- In Update version has been added new ability on USD pairs
( AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY )
- very easy to use, even for beginners
- Stoploss and Take Profit provided
- no repaint, no redraw and no lagging
2. Scalping on M15 or even M5.
> Stop Loss and Take Profit Lines are provided to make your Risk Management more effective
- Real-time trend analysis of all time frames.
- Sideways, Uptrend and Downtrend identification
It is a leading indicator - no repaint, no recalculate, and no lagging.
- GoldTrend is designed for gold and USD pairs.
- Realtime Trend color directly into the chart candles.
- Suitable for any screen resolutions.
Input Parameters
- Candle Box for Sideways - default is true (yes). When GoldTrend finds a Sideways trend, the candlestick will be given a box.
- Color - Sideways - default is Lavender. A color for trend: Sideways
- Use Push Notification - default is true (yes). A notification will be sent to the mobile MetaTrader - installed on your smartphone.
- Send alert on screen - default is false (no). A notification will be shown on your chart.
- Chart Background - default is GoldTrend-ChartTitle. You can use an image as a chart background.
The default image file has been provided by the seller.
Here is the file's link : https://c.mql5.com/31/577/GoldTrend-ChartTitle.zip
https://c.mql5.com/31/582/GT_background82.zip
Enjoy your trading time !
Very good indicator, I like it!
I use 3 time frames to see higher time frame is controlling the lower scale.