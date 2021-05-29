Flag Trend PRO


  • 🔥 🔥 🔥 Purchasing the Flag Trend Pro indicator 

    Free!!! Down load DashBorad:

    Flag Trend Pro DashBoard 

     ---> Scan  All pairs and All Timeframes

This Indicator For Cutomer who looking Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool!!!

Filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.

Advantages: 

  • Easy, visual and effective reverses detection.
  • Gives you the ability to improve your trading strategies.
  • Give you the Entry point, Take Profit and Exit Signal.
  • Never repaints, Never backpaints, Never  recalculates.
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
  • Integrated email, push notification and sound alerts.
  • Fully compatible with EA development.


How To Trade

No complicated rules, Just follow below simple steps!

  • Entry Trade: When Blue Arrow Appear, Buy Signal, when Red Arrow Appear, Sell Signal.
  • Set Stop Loss: Exit buy signal on a new sell signal,  Exit sell signal on a new buy signal.
  • Set Take Profit: Auto Give TP1 And TP2

Parameters

  • Entry Period - Use for calcalte the Trend
  • Filter Period - Use for calcalte the Trend And Auto TP Value
  • TP1 Factor - Calculate TP1 value
  • TP2 Factor - Calculate TP2 value
  • Maximum History Bars - Maximum number of bars used for calculation
  • Show DashBoard Enable  - true/false
  • how TP/SL Line Enable   - true/false
  • Display Grid In The Chart - true/false
  • AlertByPopup  - Alert By Pop Up: true/false
  • AlertBySound -  Alert By Sound: true/false
  • Alert By Notification - Alert By Sound: true/false
  • Alert By Email  - Alert By Sound: true/false
  • Other------ DashBoard Setting

Tip:  I am a programmer, focusing on the practicability of the software, so the video and image publicity will not be too beautiful. Because the goal of software is to capture reliable trading signals!!!


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
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