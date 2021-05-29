



🔥 🔥 🔥 Purchasing the Flag Trend Pro indicator Free!!! Down load DashBorad: Flag Trend Pro DashBoard ---> Scan All pairs and All Timeframes

This Indicator For Cutomer who looking Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool!!!

Filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.

Advantages:

Easy, visual and effective reverses detection.

Gives you the ability to improve your trading strategies.

Give you the Entry point, Take Profit and Exit Signal.

Never repaints, Never backpaints, Never recalculates.

Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated email, push notification and sound alerts.

Fully compatible with EA development.





How To Trade

No complicated rules, Just follow below simple steps!

Entry Trade: When Blue Arrow Appear, Buy Signal, when Red Arrow Appear, Sell Signal.

Set Stop Loss: Exit buy signal on a new sell signal, Exit sell signal on a new buy signal.

Exit sell signal on a new buy signal. Set Take Profit: Auto Give TP1 And TP2

Parameters

Entry Period - Use for calcalte the Trend

- Use for calcalte the Trend Filter Period - Use for calcalte the Trend And Auto TP Value

- Use for calcalte the Trend And Auto TP Value TP1 Factor - Calculate TP1 value

TP2 Factor - Calculate TP2 value

Maximum History Bars - Maximum number of bars used for calculation

- Maximum number of bars used for calculation Show DashBoard Enable - true/false



how TP/SL Line Enable - true/false



Display Grid In The Chart - true/false

- true/false AlertByPopup - Alert By Pop Up: true/false

- Alert By Pop Up: true/false AlertBySound - Alert By Sound: true/false

- Alert By Sound: true/false Alert By Notification - Alert By Sound: true/false

Alert By Email - Alert By Sound: true/false

Other------ DashBoard Setting

Tip: I am a programmer, focusing on the practicability of the software, so the video and image publicity will not be too beautiful. Because the goal of software is to capture reliable trading signals!!!



