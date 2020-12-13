Advanced Order Block Breaker

The price has been reduced from 65$ discount to 35$!!!



Dashboard: Free scanner to monitor All pairs and timeframes here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59151

MT5 version Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62769

Market structure changes as price reverses And filter with all import features built inside one tool.

Breaker's smart algorithm detects the reverses, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.

Test the demo version and explore its features, it would be useful tool added to your trading arsenal.





Advantages You Get

Easy, visual and effective reverses detection.

Gives you the ability to improve your trading strategies.

Give you the entry point, take profit and exit signal.

Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.

Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated email, push notification and sound alerts.

Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.





How To Trade

No complicated rules, Just follow below simple steps!

Entry Trade: When Blue Arrow Appear, Buy Signal, when Red Arrow Appear, Sell Signal.

Set Stop Loss: Just above the most recent high or below the most recent low.

Set Take Profit: Is up to the individual but using a 1:1 or 2:1 risk to reward is easily achievable.

Parameters

SLTP_Setting - Parameter description

Show SL/TP Line Enable - Show SL and TP line

and TP line TP/SL Ratio - TP Risk

SL Line Color - SL Line Color

TP Line Color - TP Line Color

Line Width - SL And TP Line Width

Broker_Setting - Parameter description

Bullish Broker Fill Color - Bullish Broker Fill Color

Bearish Broker Fill Color - Bullish Broker Fill Color

Broker Line Width - Broker Line Width

Broker Line Width Bullish Arrow Color - Bullish Arrow Color

Bearish Arrow Color - Bearish Arrow Color

Arrow Size - Arrow Size

Arrow Distance To High/Low - Arrow Distance To High Or Low

AlertSetting - Parameter description

AlertBySound - Alert By Sound: true/false

Alert By Notification - Alert By Sound: true/false

Alert By Email - Alert By Sound: true/false

Tip: This is an indicator for real-time signal display. When the indicator is loaded and running on the chart, the past signal cannot be displayed



