Advanced Order Block Breaker

3.67

Advanced Order Block Breaker

       The price has been reduced from 65$ discount to 35$!!!


Market structure changes as price reverses And filter with all import features built inside one tool.

Breaker's smart algorithm detects the reverses, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.

Test the demo version and explore its features, it would be useful tool added to your trading arsenal.


Advantages You Get

Easy, visual and effective reverses detection.

Gives you the ability to improve your trading strategies.

Give you the entry point, take profit and exit signal.

Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.

Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated email, push notification and sound alerts.

Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


How To Trade

No complicated rules, Just follow below simple steps!

  • Entry Trade: When Blue Arrow Appear, Buy Signal, when Red Arrow Appear, Sell Signal.
  • Set Stop Loss: Just above the most recent high or below the most recent low.
  • Set Take Profit: Is up to the individual but using a 1:1 or 2:1 risk to reward is easily achievable.

Parameters

  • SLTP_Setting - Parameter description
  • Show SL/TP Line Enable - Show SL  and TP line 
  • TP/SL Ratio - TP Risk 
  • SL Line Color - SL Line Color
  • TP Line Color -  TP Line Color
  • Line Width -  SL And TP Line Width 
  • Broker_Setting -  Parameter description
  • Bullish Broker Fill Color - Bullish Broker Fill Color 
  • Bearish Broker Fill Color -  Bullish Broker Fill Color 
  • Broker Line Width - Broker Line Width
  • Bullish Arrow Color - Bullish Arrow Color
  • Bearish Arrow Color - Bearish Arrow Color
  • Arrow Size - Arrow Size
  • Arrow Distance To High/Low -  Arrow Distance To High Or Low
  • AlertSetting - Parameter description
  • AlertBySound - Alert By Sound: true/false
  • Alert By Notification - Alert By Sound: true/false
  • Alert By Email  - Alert By Sound: true/false

Tip: This is an indicator for real-time signal display. When the indicator is loaded and running on the chart, the past signal cannot be displayed


Reviews 11
TPX
2163
Carlos Alexandre Ribeiro Da Silva 2021.09.11 11:04 
 

Very very good!!!!

51029460
80
51029460 2021.08.05 10:29 
 

evrything is good except 2 small problems 1. i cant move the dashboard scanner , so when it is hiding a certain info i am struggling to move it out to see the info behind it 2. the dashboarder scanner is always giving signals, so whenever i hear an alert i cant tell which signal is new, so every new signal must show that it is new among the old ones otherwise all is great so far

man1980
2362
man1980 2021.03.26 09:44 
 

great indicator

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North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
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ARMED SILVA
29
ARMED SILVA 2024.10.15 19:34 
 

Não plota no grafico!!!! simplesmente joguei o dinheiro fora! quero meu dinheiro de volta!

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2024.10.16 01:08
This indicator does not show historical signals, can only wait for future signals.
smsr2033
139
smsr2033 2023.09.20 08:01 
 

Very bad losing deals

Mohamed Sahifa
556
Mohamed Sahifa 2023.09.08 00:10 
 

Hi After installation of this indicator it shows lot of verticals lins on the charts. Anybody has the same issue? How to fix this problem?

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2023.09.25 01:06
just need reload indicator again or reopen chart.
TPX
2163
Carlos Alexandre Ribeiro Da Silva 2021.09.11 11:04 
 

Very very good!!!!

zerbi89
20
zerbi89 2021.08.13 04:46 
 

I tried the indicator but doesn't work on mt4!the indicator just show a line but nothing else like arrow or s.t or t.p!

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2021.08.13 04:58
I've added you as a friend. I'll tell you what to pay attention to when using it.
51029460
80
51029460 2021.08.05 10:29 
 

evrything is good except 2 small problems 1. i cant move the dashboard scanner , so when it is hiding a certain info i am struggling to move it out to see the info behind it 2. the dashboarder scanner is always giving signals, so whenever i hear an alert i cant tell which signal is new, so every new signal must show that it is new among the old ones otherwise all is great so far

man1980
2362
man1980 2021.03.26 09:44 
 

great indicator

fabregas
193
fabregas 2021.03.21 05:26 
 

I like this indicator. At least better compare the other order block sold here. It has been great since the author offer dashboard for free so I won't miss any trades. H4 is good timeframe to use. But I need some any mechanism to filter false signals given. I hope author can do something about it for next update.

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2021.03.21 07:14
Thank you for your feedback. I will seriously consider adding new filtering conditions next week, i will undate next version.
Henry Armando Baltazar
1279
Henry Armando Baltazar 2021.03.10 18:21 
 

Funciona marca las zonas de BO, el único detalle es que las zonas de TP/SL se despintan pasado un tiempo antes de que termine la operativa.

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2021.03.11 04:22
Thank you for your feedback. Tip: when using indicators, do not change TF or restart the MT4 platform.
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.01.03 20:01 
 

Indicator works great. I see some minor UI issues, but compared to the working functionality I hardly care.

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2021.01.04 01:48
Thank you very much for your feedback. Happy New Year！
Forex 2021
255
Forex 2021 2020.12.17 21:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2020.12.18 04:15
hello, you're running in H1 time frame, the signal waiting time is a little longer. please waitting.
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