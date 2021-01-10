Gold Pro MT4

5

 Gold Pro MT4 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any symbol. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. 

Free Dashboard: monitor All pairs and timeframes here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60431

 SETTINGS

      Factor 1: use to calculate different methods of drawing  indicator line

      Factor 2:  use to calculate different methods of drawing  indicator line

  • AlertByPopup  - true/false popup alerts.
  • AlertBySound  - true/false sound alert
  • AlertByNotification  - true/false push notifications.
  • AlertByEmail -   - true/false email notifications .   


Reviews 2
rosalindsong
165
rosalindsong 2021.03.01 16:01 
 

This is one of the best indicators I have ever found for entries! I use it with other indicators like supply and demand, support and resistance, and momentum to help determine my exits.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
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flywheel
61
flywheel 2023.01.20 06:52 
 

okay works well

rosalindsong
165
rosalindsong 2021.03.01 16:01 
 

This is one of the best indicators I have ever found for entries! I use it with other indicators like supply and demand, support and resistance, and momentum to help determine my exits.

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