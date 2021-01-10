Gold Pro MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 15 August 2021
- Activations: 10
Gold Pro MT4 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any symbol. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.
Free Dashboard: monitor All pairs and timeframes here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60431
SETTINGS
Factor 1: use to calculate different methods of drawing indicator line
Factor 2: use to calculate different methods of drawing indicator line
- AlertByPopup - true/false popup alerts.
- AlertBySound - true/false sound alert
- AlertByNotification - true/false push notifications.
- AlertByEmail - - true/false email notifications .
This is one of the best indicators I have ever found for entries! I use it with other indicators like supply and demand, support and resistance, and momentum to help determine my exits.