Advanced Order Block Breaker MT5

MT5 Version Dashboard: Free scanner to monitor All pairs and timeframes.

Please contact me after purchase, i will send it to you!

MT4 version indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59127

Tip: This is an indicator for real-time signal display. When the indicator is loaded and running on the chart, the past signal cannot be displayed

Market structure changes as price reverses And filter with all import features built inside one tool.

Breaker's smart algorithm detects the reverses, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.

Test the demo version and explore its features, it would be useful tool added to your trading arsenal.





Advantages You Get

Easy, visual and effective reverses detection.

Gives you the ability to improve your trading strategies.

Give you the entry point, take profit and exit signal.

Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.

Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated email, push notification and sound alerts.

Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.





How To Trade

No complicated rules, Just follow below simple steps!

Entry Trade: When Blue Arrow Appear, Buy Signal, when Red Arrow Appear, Sell Signal.

Set Stop Loss: Just above the most recent high or below the most recent low.

Set Take Profit: Is up to the individual but using a 1:1 or 2:1 risk to reward is easily achievable.

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