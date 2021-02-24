Advanced Order Block Breaker MT5

4


  • MT5 Version  Dashboard: Free scanner to monitor All pairs and timeframes.

  • Please contact me after purchase, i will send it to you!

  •  MT4 version indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59127

  • Tip: This is an indicator for real-time signal display. When the indicator is loaded and running on the chart, the past signal cannot be displayed

Market structure changes as price reverses And filter with all import features built inside one tool.

Breaker's smart algorithm detects the reverses, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.

Test the demo version and explore its features, it would be useful tool added to your trading arsenal.


Advantages You Get

Easy, visual and effective reverses detection.

Gives you the ability to improve your trading strategies.

Give you the entry point, take profit and exit signal.

Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.

Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated email, push notification and sound alerts.

Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


How To Trade

No complicated rules, Just follow below simple steps!

  • Entry Trade: When Blue Arrow Appear, Buy Signal, when Red Arrow Appear, Sell Signal.
  • Set Stop Loss: Just above the most recent high or below the most recent low.
  • Set Take Profit: Is up to the individual but using a 1:1 or 2:1 risk to reward is easily achievable.

Parameters

  • SLTP_Setting - Parameter description
  • Show SL/TP Line Enable - Show SL  and TP line 
  • TP/SL Ratio - TP Risk 
  • SL Line Color - SL Line Color
  • TP Line Color -  TP Line Color
  • Line Width -  SL And TP Line Width 
  • Broker_Setting -  Parameter description
  • Bullish Broker Fill Color - Bullish Broker Fill Color 
  • Bearish Broker Fill Color -  Bullish Broker Fill Color 
  • Broker Line Width - Broker Line Width
  • Bullish Arrow Color - Bullish Arrow Color
  • Bearish Arrow Color - Bearish Arrow Color
  • Arrow Size - Arrow Size
  • Arrow Distance To High/Low -  Arrow Distance To High Or Low
  • AlertSetting - Parameter description
  • AlertBySound - Alert By Sound: true/false
  • Alert By Notification - Alert By Sound: true/false
  • Alert By Email  - Alert By Sound: true/false


Reviews 5
elkonsis
281
elkonsis 2022.03.18 05:26 
 

Very good indicator. especially high tf works very well. Also the author is very caring and helpful, thanks.

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miniru77
1206
miniru77 2026.06.17 01:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2026.06.21 01:05
Hello,brother, the description states that you should contact me after purchase and I will send you the scanner indicator file. thanks
Ekamau5522
85
Ekamau5522 2024.09.28 10:39 
 

It needs a lot of improvement, it looses important historical data once you refresh it and you may end up loosing the signal...it would be a good indicator if updated.

Gafari Oladele
43
Gafari Oladele 2022.06.08 16:40 
 

Very bad indicator. Doesn't work as shown in the video.

Even including the recent signal. No signals shows and no order Block form in the indicator. Is a scam.

See https://c.mql5.com/31/743/15.04.2022_17.55.58_REC.png

https://c.mql5.com/31/743/15.04.2022_18.00.24_REC__1.png

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2022.06.09 03:15
Tip: This is an indicator for real-time signal display. When the indicator is loaded and running on the chart, the past signal cannot be displayed
elkonsis
281
elkonsis 2022.03.18 05:26 
 

Very good indicator. especially high tf works very well. Also the author is very caring and helpful, thanks.

Fabrizietto71
1181
Fabrizietto71 2022.01.28 23:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2024.01.24 09:59
Tip: reopen the chart and running indicator again. This is an indicator for real-time signal display. When the indicator is loaded and running on the chart, the past signal cannot be displayed.
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