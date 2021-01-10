Gold Pro MT4 DashBoard

5


This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Gold Pro MT4 indicator.

 Get the indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60430


The Dashboard   will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator:Gold Pro MT4 


all time frame and all symbol:  smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!!


How to understand the status:

  • Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal
  • Dashboard  Show "Sell" - Sell Signal
  • Dashboard Show "Up" - Up trend
  • Dashboard Show "Down" - Down trend

Provite Alert function.

Reviews 4
flywheel
61
flywheel 2023.01.23 04:34 
 

good

80053930
631
80053930 2021.01.16 14:18 
 

super good

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Advanced Order Block Breaker MT5
Zhongqu Wu
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MT5 Version  Dashboard: Free scanner to monitor All pairs and timeframes. Please contact me after purchase, i will send it to you!  MT4 version indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59127 Tip: This is an indicator for real-time signal display. When the indicator is loaded and running on the chart, the past signal cannot be displayed Market structure changes as price reverses And filter with all import features built inside one tool. Breaker's smart algorithm detects the reverses,
Advanced Order Block Breaker Scanner
Zhongqu Wu
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Advanced Order Block Breaker Scanner This Scanner is free to download but is dependent on you owning the advance order block breaker indicator. Need to purchase  the indicator here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59127 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62769 The   Scanner  will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator:   advance order block breaker Scan all time frame and all symbol: breaker's smart algor
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Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard
Zhongqu Wu
3.67 (3)
Indicators
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the   Advanced Trend Breaker .  Get the indicator here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66335 The Dashboard   will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Advanced Trend Breaker   all time frame and all symbol: smart algorithm detects the trend,Support and resistance, filters out market noise and find breaker of entry signals！！！ !!! How to understand th
FREE
Flag Trend PRO DashBoard
Zhongqu Wu
Indicators
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Flag Trend Pro  MT4  indicator.  Down load the indicator:  Flag Trend Pro  The   Dashboard      will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Gold Pro MT4   all time frame and all symbol:  smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!! How to understand the status: symbol -  Fill All the Pair what you want. M1, M5, M15,M3
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Advanced Order Block Breaker
Zhongqu Wu
3.67 (9)
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Advanced Order Block Breaker         The price has been reduced from 65$ discount to 35$!!! Dashboard: Free scanner to monitor All pairs and timeframes here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59151 MT5 version Indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62769 Market structure changes as price reverses And filter with all import features built inside one tool. Breaker's smart algorithm detects the reverses, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. Test the
Gold Pro MT4
Zhongqu Wu
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Pro MT4 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any symbol. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  Free Dashboard : monitor All pairs and timeframes here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60431  SETTINGS       Factor 1: use to calculate different methods of drawing  indicator line       Factor 2:  use to calculate different methods of drawing  indicator line AlertByPopup     -   true/false popup alerts. AlertBySound     -   true/false
Advanced Trend Breaker
Zhongqu Wu
Indicators
Advanced Trend Breaker Free Dashboard!!!   Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66336   Breaker's smart algorithm detects the trend,Support and resistance, filters out market noise and find entry signals！！！ Test the demo version and explore its features, it would be useful tool added to your trading arsenal. Do not foget down load Free DashBoard!!!   Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard !!! Advantages You Get Easy, visual and effective trend detection. Support an
Flag Trend PRO
Zhongqu Wu
Indicators
Purchasing the Flag Trend Pro indicator  Free!!!  Down load DashBorad: Flag Trend Pro DashBoard    ---> Scan  All pairs and All Timeframes This Indicator  For Cutomer who looking Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool!!! Filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.  All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Advantages:  Easy, visual and effective reverses det
North Star EA
Zhongqu Wu
Experts
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
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flywheel
61
flywheel 2023.01.23 04:34 
 

good

Amad Bucar
49
Amad Bucar 2022.09.21 11:50 
 

Hi every one, my expetience with EA GoldStulff is not good, unfortunately I have lost money after install in my tamplate. Not recommend

Domenico Tarantino
116
Domenico Tarantino 2021.03.23 23:33 
 

ok

80053930
631
80053930 2021.01.16 14:18 
 

super good

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