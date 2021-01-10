Gold Pro MT4 DashBoard

This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Gold Pro MT4 indicator.

Get the indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60430





The Dashboard will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator:Gold Pro MT4

all time frame and all symbol: smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!!





How to understand the status: