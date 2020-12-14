Advanced Order Block Breaker Scanner

3.5

Advanced Order Block Breaker Scanner


This Scanner is free to download but is dependent on you owning the advance order block breaker indicator.

Need to purchase the indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59127


MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62769


The Scanner will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: advance order block breaker

Scan all time frame and all symbol: breaker's smart algorithm detects the reverses, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels!!!


How to understand the status:

  • Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal
  • Dashboard  Show "Sell" - Sell Signal
  • Alert message will show you entry price, sl and tp.
  • All Market Symbol and All Time Frame Signal.

      


Reviews 8
Kelvinbe Bethelmie
22
Kelvinbe Bethelmie 2022.02.13 15:22 
 

Very useful indicator

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.02.06 13:22 
 

Thanks a lot for this dashboard. No sure why people do not read product description that they need to purchase the indicator first to see dashboard working.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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philhosk
108
philhosk 2022.11.12 12:37 
 

It works BUT when changing to a different chart the via the scanner the indicator settings revert to default which is annoying. Also I have many random black vertical lines attached to candles that run to the bottom of the chart, why is this? If these niggles can be resolved then maybe 5 stars.

turul
29
turul 2022.09.04 11:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2022.09.05 04:16
please read product description that they need to purchase one indicator first to see dashboard working.
Arya Danesh
18
Arya Danesh 2022.07.30 18:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2022.07.31 02:28
product description that screen is free, but need to purchase the indicator: "advance order block breaker indicator"
Kelvinbe Bethelmie
22
Kelvinbe Bethelmie 2022.02.13 15:22 
 

Very useful indicator

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.02.06 13:22 
 

Thanks a lot for this dashboard. No sure why people do not read product description that they need to purchase the indicator first to see dashboard working.

Georgios Kelaidis
239
Georgios Kelaidis 2022.01.26 12:51 
 

It does not working!

Mr.
421
Mr. 2021.12.24 21:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali Asraf
73
Ali Asraf 2021.05.28 19:15 
 

free virsion doesnt work, thats why cant check

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2021.05.29 00:08
This Scanner is free to download but is dependent on you owning the advance order block breaker indicator. Get the indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59127
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