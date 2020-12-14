Advanced Order Block Breaker Scanner





This Scanner is free to download but is dependent on you owning the advance order block breaker indicator.

Need to purchase the indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59127





MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62769





The Scanner will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: advance order block breaker

Scan all time frame and all symbol: breaker's smart algorithm detects the reverses, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels!!!





How to understand the status:

Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal

Dashboard Show "Sell" - Sell Signal

Alert message will show you entry price, sl and tp.

All Market Symbol and All Time Frame Signal.



