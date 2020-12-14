Advanced Order Block Breaker Scanner
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 25 February 2021
Advanced Order Block Breaker Scanner
This Scanner is free to download but is dependent on you owning the advance order block breaker indicator.
Need to purchase the indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59127
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62769
The Scanner will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: advance order block breakerScan all time frame and all symbol: breaker's smart algorithm detects the reverses, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels!!!
How to understand the status:
- Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal
- Dashboard Show "Sell" - Sell Signal
- Alert message will show you entry price, sl and tp.
- All Market Symbol and All Time Frame Signal.
Very useful indicator