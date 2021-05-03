Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Advanced Trend Breaker .
Get the indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66335
The Dashboard will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Advanced Trend Breaker
all time frame and all symbol: smart algorithm detects the trend,Support and resistance, filters out market noise and find breaker of entry signals！！！
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How to understand the status:
- Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal
- Dashboard Show "Sell" - Sell Signal
- Dashboard Show "Up" - Up trend
- Dashboard Show "Dn" - Down trend
- Dashboard Show "PH" - previous High poin
- Dashboard Show "PL" - previous Low point
Provite Alert function.
I love the Dashboard! Just don't know how to collapse it???????