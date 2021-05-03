Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard

This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Advanced Trend Breaker .

Get the indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66335

The Dashboard will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Advanced Trend Breaker

all time frame and all symbol: smart algorithm detects the trend,Support and resistance, filters out market noise and find breaker of entry signals！！！!!!





How to understand the status:

Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal

Dashboard Show "Sell" - Sell Signal

Dashboard Show "Up" - Up trend

Dashboard Show "Dn" - Down trend

Dashboard Show "PH" - previous High poin

Dashboard Show "PL" - previous Low point

Provite Alert function.



