Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard

3.67
 

This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the  Advanced Trend Breaker .

 Get the indicator here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66335



The Dashboard   will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Advanced Trend Breaker  


all time frame and all symbol: smart algorithm detects the trend,Support and resistance, filters out market noise and find breaker of entry signals！！！

!!!


How to understand the status:

  • Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal
  • Dashboard  Show "Sell" - Sell Signal
  • Dashboard Show "Up" - Up trend
  • Dashboard Show "Dn" - Down trend
  • Dashboard Show "PH" - previous High poin
  • Dashboard Show "PL" - previous Low point

Provite Alert function.


Reviews 3
jonclark365
207
jonclark365 2022.12.12 02:52 
 

I love the Dashboard! Just don't know how to collapse it???????

dion aja
71
dion aja 2022.11.20 10:01 
 

Nice work

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
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Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.21 03:35 
 

I did not download this.

jonclark365
207
jonclark365 2022.12.12 02:52 
 

I love the Dashboard! Just don't know how to collapse it???????

Zhongqu Wu
34182
Reply from developer Zhongqu Wu 2022.12.13 14:53
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Advanced Trend Breaker . after you buy this indicator from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66335, this dashboard indicator just need to put on the chart and wil get all the signal.
dion aja
71
dion aja 2022.11.20 10:01 
 

Nice work

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