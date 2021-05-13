ZigZag Destroyer
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 2.7
- Activations: 5
The indicator shows real waves based on alternating upper and lower extremes of the price chart, thus displaying the wave structure of the market. The algorithm of this indicator is absolutely new, everything that connects it is only its appearance, it is based on radically different algorithms and is able to calculate volumes in the market in real time. The wave detection algorithm has nothing to do with ZigZag. The indicator will be very useful for traders trading on the basis of wave analysis, applying the Elliott wave theory.