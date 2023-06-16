You've probably noticed, with other zone recovery systems, that the zone sooner or later ends up in the worst possible range.

This EA will let you adjust the zone size on the fly (while you're trading), and move the other side on the outside of the range, if that were to happen.

Did you delete or exit orders by mistake? No problem this EA also compensates user mishaps when placing new orders.





Zone Guard can be set to monitor all instruments in your "Market Watch", not just the currently open chart.





You can either use the built in signals, or use the buttons on the chart to enter the market.





*EA signals are by default on, please remember to turn it off if you want to enter the market manually or work together with another EA.



