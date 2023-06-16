Zone Guard
- Experts
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- Version: 1.33
- Updated: 16 June 2023
- Activations: 20
Multi currency, self healing, user adaptive, zone recovery system.
You've probably noticed, with other zone recovery systems, that the zone sooner or later ends up in the worst possible range.
This EA will let you adjust the zone size on the fly (while you're trading), and move the other side on the outside of the range, if that were to happen.
Did you delete or exit orders by mistake? No problem this EA also compensates user mishaps when placing new orders.
Zone Guard can be set to monitor all instruments in your "Market Watch", not just the currently open chart.
You can either use the built in signals, or use the buttons on the chart to enter the market.
*EA signals are by default on, please remember to turn it off if you want to enter the market manually or work together with another EA.
The price will be at 100$ until i figure out a good entry to use. The current entry is a basic breakout entry on a long candle.
This basic entry can be used to catch news, and immediately turn around if the trend changes.
Please note. If you don't want Zone Guard to interfere with manually placed trades. You'll have to give it a magic number other than 0.
Zone trading is by default off, and needs to be turned on. SL/TP needs to be turned off to only allow Zone trading.
Features
- Trades you out of your messed up positions.
- Respects when you change the zone size while trading.
- You can delete any order or position, the zone will automatically self heal to have the best exit.