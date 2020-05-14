Risk vs Reward dashboard

Tired of online risk calculators that you manually have to fill out?

This neat little dashboard instantly shows you, your risk, reward and risk vs reward as soon as you've sat your Stop-loss or Take-profit.

Works on both market and pending orders.

By far, my most used indicator when trading manually on mt4.





Advantages

Can handle multiple positions. And gives the total risk and reward for all positions on all manually placed or pending positions on the current chart.

Automatically recalculates to your main currency.

Automatically ignores robot trades. Which means you can trade manually on the same pair and account as robots.

Dashboard can be moved to any corner, letter size can be increase, row spacing can be changed and Dashboard position, relative to chosen corner.

Calculate risk on Hedges as well. But only simple ones with equal lot size and equal number of positions, on each side.

As a little bonus, I've included a function that draws "Nikos Mermigas" Set&Forget boxes, with this indicator.





Indicator Parameters