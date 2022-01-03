Zone Automation

I created an indicator inspired by the "Wicks don´t lie" community on Youtube.

It let's you see zones from other timeframes, and lets you keep a zone from a higher timeframe when you go to lower time frames.

It operates by creating zones wherever the price has previously turned and not been retested again.

This makes it easier to know where to expect a possible hick-up while going with a breakout, or where the price might make a reversal.

The indicator also continues to add zones out from the current price to make it clearer how much free range is available in both directions.

All in all it makes the chart faster to read.