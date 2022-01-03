Zone Automation

I created an indicator inspired by the "Wicks don´t lie" community on Youtube.

It let's you see zones from other timeframes, and lets you keep a zone from a higher timeframe when you go to lower time frames.

It operates by creating zones wherever the price has previously turned and not been retested again.

This makes it easier to know where to expect a possible hick-up while going with a breakout, or where the price might make a reversal.

The indicator also continues to add zones out from the current price to make it clearer how much free range is available in both directions.

All in all it makes the chart faster to read.

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5 (1)
Indicators
ATR is an excellent indicator to visualize if volatility is increasing or decreasing. But what if you want to compare the volatility to another pair or instrument? Since each pair with different quote currency has different pip value, the output of the ATR doesn't really say that much. Comparing pairs to other instruments is even harder.  What you as a trader care about is how much the pair has moved up or down in percentage, therefore normalizing ATR to percent would make things much easier.  T
FREE
Lotsize panel
Cristian Eriksson
5 (4)
Utilities
Compliement your normal MT5 Buy/Sell panel with this automatic lot size panel. This product is free without any limitations. There will be a pro verision later with additional functionality, but my motto is to always have awesome free products. It automatically places the stop and sizes the lot according to the given ATR for risk. You have to try it to experience it! Now I can't trade manually without it. It's turned out to be much more intuitive than I would think before creating it. There's
FREE
Riskkeeper
Cristian Eriksson
Utilities
It is is your personal risk guard. Drop it on any chart on your VPS or trading computer and it will guard your total risk in any pair or asset and make sure the sum of all stops is within your risk. If you happened to exceed the risk, in a split second this EA will calculate the exact position for the combined risk of all open positions and place all stops at the exact same spot. If you open a new position with another lot size . No problem, all stoplosses will automatically adjust. Tired of man
FREE
Action Scanner
Cristian Eriksson
5 (1)
Utilities
Action Scanner is a market scanner. It’s yet another product in my "Can’t trade with out it" series. Do you want to know what is moving right now? Action Scanner  scans your watchlist and opens the 10 currently most moving charts. You can chose between, most moving in points, most moving in your account currency(if you were to trade it with a standard lot size 1.00) and most moving in percentage.  The standard version is a complete tool with no limitations.  However the pro version has additiona
FREE
Risk vs Reward dashboard
Cristian Eriksson
Indicators
Tired of online risk calculators that you manually have to fill out? This neat little dashboard instantly shows you, your risk, reward and risk vs reward as soon as you've sat your Stop-loss or Take-profit. Works on both market and pending orders. By far, my most used indicator when trading manually on mt4. Advantages Can handle multiple positions. And gives the total risk and reward for all positions on all manually placed or pending positions on the current chart. Automatically recalculates t
Range Bands
Cristian Eriksson
Indicators
Range bands works the same way as Bollinger bands except that they are self adapting, with range trading in mind. Unless you are familiar with Bollinger bands, it is a standard deviation indicator that is based around the concept that when price deviates to quickly from the average, it's going to encounter resistance. This is true for all period settings, since standard deviation 2 or 3 is an extreme on any data. This indicator automatically chooses the period that is currently most suitable for
Vanilla RSI AO
Cristian Eriksson
Experts
EA based on a standard RSI indicator accompanied by an advanced Self Optimizer. A carefully crafted EA that self-optimizes on any pair and any time frame, to give you the best RSI settings for Reverse  or Breakout trades. It also self-optimizes on what time of day to trade if you wish. It can also be set to only optimize on that same hour, for every day in the history. It's the ultimate tool for those that wish to have a powerfull RSI trader in their arsenal, to just drop on the chart. The ba
Action Scanner Pro
Cristian Eriksson
Utilities
Action Scanner is a market scanner. It’s yet another product in my "Can’t trade with out it" series. Do you want to know what is moving right now? Action Scanner  scans your watchlist and opens the 10 currently most moving charts. You can chose between, most moving in points, most moving in your account currency(if you were to trade it with a standard lot size 1.00) and most moving in percentage.  The standard version is a complete tool with no limitations.  However the pro version has additiona
Riskkeeper PRO
Cristian Eriksson
Utilities
Are you accidently making mistakes with your stoplosses, you thought you were risking 5% but you actually risked 15%? Are you causing yourself unncessary drawdowns by moving the sl too many times? Don't worry this ea has your back, it lies in the background and always watches your risk. No matter how many orders you have open in both directions it will make sure you stop out at your set risk percent. It also removes all stoplosses and targets in the case of a full hedge situation. The same as Ri
Zone Guard
Cristian Eriksson
Experts
Multi currency, self healing, user adaptive, zone recovery system. Here's a better implementation of the zone recovery system.  You've probably noticed, with other zone recovery systems, that the zone sooner or later ends up in the worst possible range.  This EA will let you adjust the zone size on the fly (while you're trading), and move the other side on the outside of the range, if that were to happen. Did you delete or exit orders by mistake? No problem this EA also compensates user mishap
Imbalance Oscilliator
Cristian Eriksson
Indicators
An imbalance indicator that marks imbalance on the chart with zones and gives the amount of imbalance as an oscillator value. There's one line for the amount of short imbalance, one line for the long imbalance and the combined imbalance as a thicker line. The combined imbalance goes above 0 if there's more imbalance above than below the current price and vice versa. The blue thicker line, shows (imblance above - imbalance below). The greeen dotted line shows imbalance above The red dotted line s
LotSizerPro
Cristian Eriksson
Utilities
This Pro version of the LotSizePanel let's you set the stoploss with a line. Instantly the ea will calculate the lotsize based on where you drag the line on the chart. Press the "Show Line" button again, and the line dissappears and the ea reverts back to calculating the lot size from an ATR based stoploss again. I can't see how I would ever trade manually without this panel again. Remember that autotrading needs to be turned on to place orders with the buttons.
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