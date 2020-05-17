Breakout Scanner

5

Multi currency and multi timeframe scanner.

Scans all instruments in "market watch" and gives either pc-alert or push-notification to the phone on a breakout.

A breakout is by default defined as when a candle becomes longer than three ATR with a period of 300.


If you have the need for a custom buildt scanner, to scan for your particular setup. Please add a personal jobb under the Freelance section.


Functionality

  • Has spread filter, to not open stupid mega spread crypto currency charts.
  • Has load time measurement.
  • Can open charts automatically.
  • Can give either phone notification or platform alrerts.
  • No cpu usage between checks.
  • Crypto currency adapted.

    Settings

    • Chose time frames below or use current - Include only current time frame or all timeframes.
    • EAPair - Include only current chart or all pairs in Watch list for scanning.
    • UpdateSeconds - Chose how often the EA updates.
    • If "false" alert is sent to pc instead. - Turn off push notifications and only have alerts on the pc.
    • Body length to trigger(ATR300) - The body length compared to ATR(Period 300).
    • UseSpreadFilter - Use spread filter
    • Max spread(ATR300 M5) - Max spread in ATR on the 5min chart. 0.5 means a half ATR(Period 300) on the 5min chart as max spread.
    • UseM1 - Include 1min timeframe.
    • UseM5 - Include 5min timeframe.
    • UseM15 - Incldue 15min time frame and so on.
    • UseM30 -
    • UseM60 -
    • Use4H -
    • UseDaily -
    • Open chart window on entry - Have the EA open a new chart window on breakout.
    • PrintLoadTime - Print the time it took to scan through the watchlist for signals.


      Remeber to turn on notifications in MT5 under the menu:
      Tools > Options > Notifications.


      Warning! Remember to always consider volume, time of day, news and resistance levels before trading a breakout.

        Reviews 3
        Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
        5575
        Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni 2023.08.05 15:47 
         

        good program for trading consolidation

        Aravind Kolanupaka
        10319
        Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.09.27 02:21 
         

        Thank you. Very good and helpful finding breakout opportunities .

        Recommended products
        Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
        Tonny Obare
        4.85 (52)
        Indicators
        Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
        FREE
        SC MTF Rsi MT5
        Krisztian Kenedi
        5 (7)
        Indicators
        Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
        FREE
        FlatBreakout MT5
        Aleksei Vorontsov
        3 (1)
        Indicators
        FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
        FREE
        Reversal Composite Candles
        MetaQuotes Ltd.
        3.69 (16)
        Experts
        The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
        FREE
        Value Chart Candlesticks
        Flavio Javier Jarabeck
        4.57 (14)
        Indicators
        The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
        FREE
        Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
        Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
        3.86 (7)
        Indicators
        This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
        FREE
        High Low Open Close
        Alexandre Borela
        4.98 (44)
        Indicators
        If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
        FREE
        Pin Bars MT5
        Yury Emeliyanov
        Indicators
        Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
        FREE
        PZ Penta O MT5
        PZ TRADING SLU
        3.8 (5)
        Indicators
        The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
        FREE
        Riskcalculator
        Adriano Cali
        Indicators
        Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
        FREE
        Slope Direction Line MT5
        Do Kim Dang Khoi
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use  Slope Direction Line Uptrend: When the SDL line slopes up and turns from red to green, it shows that the price is trending up. This is also considered a buy signal. Downtrend: When the SDL line slopes down and turns from green to red, it shows that the price is trending down. This is also considered a sell signal. Sideways: When the SDL line mo
        FREE
        WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
        Wissam Hussein
        4.15 (13)
        Indicators
        Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:    Price W
        FREE
        QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3 (1)
        Indicators
        QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
        FREE
        FX Clock
        Abderrahmane Benali
        Indicators
        FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key Features: Displays the broker server time with precision. Displays your local c
        FREE
        VolumeBasedColorsBars
        Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
        Indicators
        VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
        FREE
        Zaxti Advanced Trend Following MT5 Indicator
        Ilham Hijrah Saputra
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Zaxti Trend Levels [SORSAWO]: Where Algorithmic Precision Meets Visual Elegance Step into a new era of technical analysis. Zaxti Trend Levels is not just another charting tool; it is a comprehensive trend-visualization engine crafted for the discerning trader. By seamlessly blending the mathematical rigor of advanced adaptive filtering with intuitive visual mapping, this indicator transforms chaotic price action into a clear, actionable roadmap. Designed to eliminate noise and highlight what tru
        FREE
        VFI Quantum
        Nikita Berdnikov
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
        FREE
        QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
        Abhimanyu Hans
        Indicators
        QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
        FREE
        Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework
        Parinya Thipchart
        Indicators
        Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework The Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework is a multi-timeframe price action scanner for XAUUSD (Gold Spot) . It monitors all 9 timeframes simultaneously — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN — and displays pattern detection results on a real-time dashboard drawn directly on the chart. The indicator is based on the Mae Pla Green Pen trading methodology, which uses structured price action patterns to identify potential trade setups. Pattern Detection Three
        FREE
        Prometheus Analyst
        Humphrey Mangera
        Indicators
        PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
        FREE
        Candle Countdown MT5
        Sergey Ermolov
        Indicators
        Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
        FREE
        Nem Nem
        Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
        Indicators
        Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
        FREE
        AB ZoneMatrix
        Allan Deka
        Indicators
        How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
        FREE
        Shadow Flare MT5
        Kestutis Balciunas
        Indicators
        Shadow Flare Indicator is a non-repainting trend & liquidity tool for MetaTrader 5. It runs a configurable moving-average baseline (HMA, EMA, SMA, or RMA) wrapped in an Average True Range envelope and produces a sticky trend state that only flips when price closes through the upper or lower band. The same trend engine drives an automatic supply/demand zone module that detects pivot highs and pivot lows, draws coloured boxes around them, and mitigates each zone the moment price closes through it.
        FREE
        Donchian Breakout And Rsi
        Mattia Impicciatore
        4.5 (2)
        Indicators
        General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
        FREE
        Enhanced Volume Profile
        Raka
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
        FREE
        Friend of the trend
        Anderson De Assis
        Indicators
        Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
        FREE
        Forex Time
        Yuriy Ponyatov
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        An indicator for visualizing time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European, and American. The indicator features functionality for setting the start and end times of each trading session, as well as an adjustable timezone of the trading server. The main advantages of the indicator include the ability to operate with minimal CPU load and memory usage. Moreover, it offers the option to specify the number of displayed historical days, providing the user with flexible market dynamics analysis
        FREE
        Cybertrade Keltner Channels
        Emanuel Andriato
        4.67 (6)
        Indicators
        Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
        FREE
        RM Sync Master
        Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
        FREE
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Trade Assistant MT5
        Evgeniy Kravchenko
        4.41 (215)
        Utilities
        It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
        Forex Trade Manager MT5
        InvestSoft
        4.98 (670)
        Utilities
        Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
        Local Trade Copier EA MT5
        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        4.97 (146)
        Utilities
        Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
        TradePanel MT5
        Alfiya Fazylova
        4.88 (166)
        Utilities
        Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
        Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
        Abdul Jalil
        5 (4)
        Utilities
        ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
        Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
        Lukas Roth
        5 (30)
        Utilities
        Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
        Astro Trade MT5
        Indra Maulana
        5 (2)
        Utilities
        AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
        FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
        Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
        5 (3)
        Utilities
        Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
        HINN MagicEntry Extra
        ALGOFLOW OÜ
        4.71 (17)
        Utilities
        LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
        Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        3.97 (35)
        Utilities
        Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
        Power Candles Scanner
        Daniel Stein
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
        Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
        Sergio Marquez Uroz
        5 (4)
        Utilities
        Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
        Premium Trade Manager
        Daniel Stein
        5 (4)
        Utilities
        Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
        Telegram To MT5 Ultra
        Mirel Daniel Gheonu
        5 (4)
        Utilities
        Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
        Trade copier MT5
        Alfiya Fazylova
        4.57 (51)
        Utilities
        Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
        Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        Utilities
        VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
        Order flow footprint chart
        Abdul Jalil
        4.4 (5)
        Utilities
        Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
        Anchor Trade Manager
        Kalinskie Gilliam
        5 (7)
        Utilities
        Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
        Timeless Charts
        Samuel Manoel De Souza
        5 (7)
        Utilities
        Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
        Trade Manager DaneTrades
        Levi Dane Benjamin
        4.23 (30)
        Utilities
        DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
        Custom Alerts AIO MT5
        Daniel Stein
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
        Trade Dashboard MT5
        Fatemeh Ameri
        4.95 (132)
        Utilities
        Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
        Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
        Sirikorn Rungsang
        4.83 (6)
        Utilities
        Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
        Seconds Chart MT5
        Boris Sedov
        4.61 (18)
        Utilities
        Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
        EA Auditor
        Stephen J Martret
        5 (4)
        Utilities
        EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
        Trade Command Center
        Nguyen Thanh Trieu
        5 (2)
        Utilities
        Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
        YuClusters
        Yury Kulikov
        4.93 (43)
        Utilities
        Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
        Quant AI Agents
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
        Telegram To MT5 Copier
        Trinh Dat
        4.96 (48)
        Utilities
        The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
        Trading Panel PRO MT5
        Prime Horizon
        Utilities
        Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
        More from author
        True Volatility
        Cristian Eriksson
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        ATR is an excellent indicator to visualize if volatility is increasing or decreasing. But what if you want to compare the volatility to another pair or instrument? Since each pair with different quote currency has different pip value, the output of the ATR doesn't really say that much. Comparing pairs to other instruments is even harder.  What you as a trader care about is how much the pair has moved up or down in percentage, therefore normalizing ATR to percent would make things much easier.  T
        FREE
        Lotsize panel
        Cristian Eriksson
        5 (4)
        Utilities
        Compliement your normal MT5 Buy/Sell panel with this automatic lot size panel. This product is free without any limitations. There will be a pro verision later with additional functionality, but my motto is to always have awesome free products. It automatically places the stop and sizes the lot according to the given ATR for risk. You have to try it to experience it! Now I can't trade manually without it. It's turned out to be much more intuitive than I would think before creating it. There's
        FREE
        Riskkeeper
        Cristian Eriksson
        Utilities
        It is is your personal risk guard. Drop it on any chart on your VPS or trading computer and it will guard your total risk in any pair or asset and make sure the sum of all stops is within your risk. If you happened to exceed the risk, in a split second this EA will calculate the exact position for the combined risk of all open positions and place all stops at the exact same spot. If you open a new position with another lot size . No problem, all stoplosses will automatically adjust. Tired of man
        FREE
        Action Scanner
        Cristian Eriksson
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        Action Scanner is a market scanner. It’s yet another product in my "Can’t trade with out it" series. Do you want to know what is moving right now? Action Scanner  scans your watchlist and opens the 10 currently most moving charts. You can chose between, most moving in points, most moving in your account currency(if you were to trade it with a standard lot size 1.00) and most moving in percentage.  The standard version is a complete tool with no limitations.  However the pro version has additiona
        FREE
        Risk vs Reward dashboard
        Cristian Eriksson
        Indicators
        Tired of online risk calculators that you manually have to fill out? This neat little dashboard instantly shows you, your risk, reward and risk vs reward as soon as you've sat your Stop-loss or Take-profit. Works on both market and pending orders. By far, my most used indicator when trading manually on mt4. Advantages Can handle multiple positions. And gives the total risk and reward for all positions on all manually placed or pending positions on the current chart. Automatically recalculates t
        Range Bands
        Cristian Eriksson
        Indicators
        Range bands works the same way as Bollinger bands except that they are self adapting, with range trading in mind. Unless you are familiar with Bollinger bands, it is a standard deviation indicator that is based around the concept that when price deviates to quickly from the average, it's going to encounter resistance. This is true for all period settings, since standard deviation 2 or 3 is an extreme on any data. This indicator automatically chooses the period that is currently most suitable for
        Vanilla RSI AO
        Cristian Eriksson
        Experts
        EA based on a standard RSI indicator accompanied by an advanced Self Optimizer. A carefully crafted EA that self-optimizes on any pair and any time frame, to give you the best RSI settings for Reverse  or Breakout trades. It also self-optimizes on what time of day to trade if you wish. It can also be set to only optimize on that same hour, for every day in the history. It's the ultimate tool for those that wish to have a powerfull RSI trader in their arsenal, to just drop on the chart. The ba
        Action Scanner Pro
        Cristian Eriksson
        Utilities
        Action Scanner is a market scanner. It’s yet another product in my "Can’t trade with out it" series. Do you want to know what is moving right now? Action Scanner  scans your watchlist and opens the 10 currently most moving charts. You can chose between, most moving in points, most moving in your account currency(if you were to trade it with a standard lot size 1.00) and most moving in percentage.  The standard version is a complete tool with no limitations.  However the pro version has additiona
        Riskkeeper PRO
        Cristian Eriksson
        Utilities
        Are you accidently making mistakes with your stoplosses, you thought you were risking 5% but you actually risked 15%? Are you causing yourself unncessary drawdowns by moving the sl too many times? Don't worry this ea has your back, it lies in the background and always watches your risk. No matter how many orders you have open in both directions it will make sure you stop out at your set risk percent. It also removes all stoplosses and targets in the case of a full hedge situation. The same as Ri
        Zone Guard
        Cristian Eriksson
        Experts
        Multi currency, self healing, user adaptive, zone recovery system. Here's a better implementation of the zone recovery system.  You've probably noticed, with other zone recovery systems, that the zone sooner or later ends up in the worst possible range.  This EA will let you adjust the zone size on the fly (while you're trading), and move the other side on the outside of the range, if that were to happen. Did you delete or exit orders by mistake? No problem this EA also compensates user mishap
        Zone Automation
        Cristian Eriksson
        Indicators
        I created an indicator inspired by the "Wicks don´t lie" community on Youtube. It let's you see zones from other timeframes, and lets you keep a zone from a higher timeframe when you go to lower time frames. It operates by creating zones wherever the price has previously turned and not been retested again. This makes it easier to know where to expect a possible hick-up while going with a breakout, or where the price might make a reversal. The indicator also continues to add zones out from the cu
        Imbalance Oscilliator
        Cristian Eriksson
        Indicators
        An imbalance indicator that marks imbalance on the chart with zones and gives the amount of imbalance as an oscillator value. There's one line for the amount of short imbalance, one line for the long imbalance and the combined imbalance as a thicker line. The combined imbalance goes above 0 if there's more imbalance above than below the current price and vice versa. The blue thicker line, shows (imblance above - imbalance below). The greeen dotted line shows imbalance above The red dotted line s
        LotSizerPro
        Cristian Eriksson
        Utilities
        This Pro version of the LotSizePanel let's you set the stoploss with a line. Instantly the ea will calculate the lotsize based on where you drag the line on the chart. Press the "Show Line" button again, and the line dissappears and the ea reverts back to calculating the lot size from an ATR based stoploss again. I can't see how I would ever trade manually without this panel again. Remember that autotrading needs to be turned on to place orders with the buttons.
        Filter:
        Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
        5575
        Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni 2023.08.05 15:47 
         

        good program for trading consolidation

        Quantum Trader
        3019
        Quantum Trader 2021.09.19 10:42 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Aravind Kolanupaka
        10319
        Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.09.27 02:21 
         

        Thank you. Very good and helpful finding breakout opportunities .

        Reply to review