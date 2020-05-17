Breakout Scanner
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 11 February 2021
Multi currency and multi timeframe scanner.
Scans all instruments in "market watch" and gives either pc-alert or push-notification to the phone on a breakout.
A breakout is by default defined as when a candle becomes longer than three ATR with a period of 300.
If you have the need for a custom buildt scanner, to scan for your particular setup. Please add a personal jobb under the Freelance section.
Functionality
- Has spread filter, to not open stupid mega spread crypto currency charts.
- Has load time measurement.
- Can open charts automatically.
- Can give either phone notification or platform alrerts.
- No cpu usage between checks.
- Crypto currency adapted.
Settings
- Chose time frames below or use current - Include only current time frame or all timeframes.
- EAPair - Include only current chart or all pairs in Watch list for scanning.
- UpdateSeconds - Chose how often the EA updates.
- If "false" alert is sent to pc instead. - Turn off push notifications and only have alerts on the pc.
- Body length to trigger(ATR300) - The body length compared to ATR(Period 300).
- UseSpreadFilter - Use spread filter
- Max spread(ATR300 M5) - Max spread in ATR on the 5min chart. 0.5 means a half ATR(Period 300) on the 5min chart as max spread.
- UseM1 - Include 1min timeframe.
- UseM5 - Include 5min timeframe.
- UseM15 - Incldue 15min time frame and so on.
- UseM30 -
- UseM60 -
- Use4H -
- UseDaily -
- Open chart window on entry - Have the EA open a new chart window on breakout.
- PrintLoadTime - Print the time it took to scan through the watchlist for signals.
Remeber to turn on notifications in MT5 under the menu:
Tools > Options > Notifications.
Warning! Remember to always consider volume, time of day, news and resistance levels before trading a breakout.
good program for trading consolidation