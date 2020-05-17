Breakout Scanner

Multi currency and multi timeframe scanner.

Scans all instruments in "market watch" and gives either pc-alert or push-notification to the phone on a breakout.

A breakout is by default defined as when a candle becomes longer than three ATR with a period of 300.





If you have the need for a custom buildt scanner, to scan for your particular setup. Please add a personal jobb under the Freelance section.



Functionality



Has spread filter , to not open stupid mega spread crypto currency charts.

, to not open stupid mega spread crypto currency charts. Has load time measurement.

measurement. Can open charts automatically.

automatically. Can give either phone notification or platform alrerts .

or . No cpu usage between checks.

between checks. Crypto currency adapted.





Settings



Chose time frames below or use current - Include only current time frame or all timeframes.

Include only current time frame or all timeframes. EAPair - Include only current chart or all pairs in Watch list for scanning.

Include only current chart or all pairs in Watch list for scanning. UpdateSeconds - Chose how often the EA updates.

Chose how often the EA updates. If "false" alert is sent to pc instead. - Turn off push notifications and only have alerts on the pc.

Turn off push notifications and only have alerts on the pc. Body length to trigger(ATR300) - The body length compared to ATR(Period 300).

The body length compared to ATR(Period 300). UseSpreadFilter - Use spread filter

Use spread filter Max spread(ATR300 M5) - Max spread in ATR on the 5min chart. 0.5 means a half ATR(Period 300) on the 5min chart as max spread.

Max spread in ATR on the 5min chart. 0.5 means a half ATR(Period 300) on the 5min chart as max spread. UseM1 - Include 1min timeframe.

Include 1min timeframe. UseM5 - Include 5min timeframe.

Include 5min timeframe. UseM15 - Incldue 15min time frame and so on.

Incldue 15min time frame and so on. UseM30 -

UseM60 -

Use4H -

UseDaily -

Open chart window on entry - Have the EA open a new chart window on breakout.

Have the EA open a new chart window on breakout. PrintLoadTime - Print the time it took to scan through the watchlist for signals.