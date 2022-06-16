LotSizerPro

This Pro version of the LotSizePanel let's you set the stoploss with a line.

Instantly the ea will calculate the lotsize based on where you drag the line on the chart.

Press the "Show Line" button again, and the line dissappears and the ea reverts back to calculating the lot size from an ATR based stoploss again.





I can't see how I would ever trade manually without this panel again.





Remember that autotrading needs to be turned on to place orders with the buttons.

